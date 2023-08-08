Tom Brady Announces Minority Ownership in Birmingham City Team

Tom Brady is officially a minority owner of the Birmingham City soccer team. The NFL legend made the huge announcement on his 46th birthday. Brady took to social media to share the exciting news as he embarks on being a part owner in the English Football League team.

The legendary football player will be the new chairman of the advisory board and will be directly working with the club’s board members and leadership team.

Here we go! Proud to be part of the Blues family 💙💙💙 @BCFC pic.twitter.com/lSEbzzpcBk — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 3, 2023

Brady Announces Minority Ownership in Birmingham City Team

Although Brady just announced his retirement in the offseason, he’s been very busy with his post-career. All summer, fans have been catching Brady at parties, including Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party, weddings, amusement parks, and more.

The future NFL Hall of Famer has also been making moves in the business world. He’s been quietly gaining minority ownership of teams in different leagues. At the beginning of August, he announced his upcoming involvement with the Birmingham City soccer team.

Along with the iconic club, Brady has minority ownership in the Las Vegas Raiders, Major League Pickleball Vegas Night Owns, Electric Boat Racing League, and the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces.

Now, he is venturing into the soccer world, where he will use his expertise on the court to help build Birmingham City into a championship team.

Brady’s Experience Brings New Perspective To Birmingham City Team

It’s well known that Brady has made a career from his longevity. Known as the Brady method, the legendary quarterback will bring to light his expertise in sports science, player health, nutrition, and recovery programs. Brady will also be contributing to global marketing efforts.

“Tom Brady joining the Birmingham City team is a statement of intent,” board chairman Tom Wagner said in a team statement. “We are setting the bar at world-class. Tom is both investing and committing his time and extensive expertise. … Tom will have a direct impact on the Club. The men’s, women’s, and Academy teams are going to benefit from his knowledge.”

