Tom Brady Breaks Record vs Ravens on Thursday Night Football

Tom Brady has been sacked more times than any quarterback in NFL history.

Brady was sacked on consecutive plays on Thursday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens, breaking the all-time record held by former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Coming into the game, Brady had been sacked 553 times but entered halftime with 555.

While Brady broke the record for taking the most sacks in NFL history, he did so by playing in 77 more games than Roethlisberger.

That amounts to nearly five full seasons worth of regular season games.

Check out the record-breaking sack below.

Tom Brady officially becomes the most sacked QB in the history of the NFL, with sack number 555. pic.twitter.com/FhDTRW47lP — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 28, 2022

Which NFL Quarterbacks Have Taken The Most Sacks Ever?

Given the fact that Brady has played more than 20 seasons, it might not come as a surprise to find him atop the all-time sacks list.

While the record might not be a prestigious one, he finds himself in some pretty good company.

Along with Roethlisberger, Brady is joined on the all-time sacks leaderboard by Brett Favre. John Elway, and Aaron Rodgers.

Based on the number of seasons played, Brady won’t be holding this record for long. Russell Wilson is only in his 11th season and has been sacked a total of 447 times. While Brady could be followed by Rodgers or Matt Ryan, Wilson could end up being the most sacked quarterback at the end of his career.

To learn more about which quarterbacks have been sacked the most time ever, check out the list below.