Tom Brady Could Get Fined After Attempting To Kick Falcons DE Grady Jarrett

Tom Brady could reportedly be facing a fine from the NFL after the league has reviewed footage of the Grady Jarrett incident at the weekend, where the star quarterback appears to attempt to kick Jarrett.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were leading the Atlanta Falcons 21-15 with just over three minutes remaining, where Brady was sacked by Jarrett for a loss of 10 yards on third down, appearing to attempt to kick his opponent after.

Tom Brady trying to kick an opposing player, immediately getting up and begging for a roughing the passer call and getting it is the most Tom fucking Brady thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/JUEMjcOI76 — Christopher Powers (@CPowers14) October 9, 2022

The referees may have bailed him out in the game, however the NFL has been keeping a close eye on the incident, and could take action.

Brady’s foot didn’t appear to make contact with Jarrett as both players got up from the ground, but the league has found that Brady attempted to kick him. The Bucs QB could be fined up to $10,500 if it’s his first offence, and if it’s his second it could be $15,000.

An official decision will be made over the next few days, and could see Brady fined before his side take on the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday.