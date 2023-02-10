Tom Brady Officially Files Retirement Letter To NFL And NFLPA

The GOAT is hanging it up for good. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, quarterback Tom Brady officially filed paperwork for retirement with the NFL and NFLPA on Friday.

This comes nine days after Brady announced his retirement in a social media video on February 1.

Tom Brady officially filed a letter today with the NFL and NFLPA, reconfirming his Feb. 1 retirement, per sources. This letter silences any questions about whether Brady might return and now makes him eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Class of 2028. pic.twitter.com/o8iAgbxrQS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 10, 2023

Brady’s Potential Comeback On Hold With NFLPA Letter

With Brady filing the official paperwork for retirement, his potential comeback is put on hold indefinitely. Players file paperwork with the NFLPA to begin the process of receiving a pension and other NFLPA benefits after they stop playing.

However, the pension rights do not begin until one year after a player stops playing, so that won’t happen until 2024 for Brady.

Brady retired last offseason before returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 40 days after the initial announcement.

It’s important to note that Brady could change his mind and play again down the road.

Brady Retires As One Of The Best Quarterbacks In NFL History

If this is the end, then Brady leaves the NFL as the most decorated quarterback in NFL history.

Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion, winning six championships with the New England Patriots and one with the Buccaneers. Brady rewrote the record books for quarterbacks as he exits the NFL as the leader in completions, touchdown passes, passing yards, quarterback wins, playoff wins, and Super Bowl MVPs.

If Brady never plays another down, he will be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2028. It’s not guaranteed, but Brady getting into the Hall of Fame in his first year is about as close to a lock as you can get.