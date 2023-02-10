NFL News and Rumors

Tom Brady Officially Files Retirement Letter To NFL And NFLPA

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Tom Brady walks off the field.

The GOAT is hanging it up for good. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, quarterback Tom Brady officially filed paperwork for retirement with the NFL and NFLPA on Friday.

This comes nine days after Brady announced his retirement in a social media video on February 1.

Brady’s Potential Comeback On Hold With NFLPA Letter

With Brady filing the official paperwork for retirement, his potential comeback is put on hold indefinitely. Players file paperwork with the NFLPA to begin the process of receiving a pension and other NFLPA benefits after they stop playing.

However, the pension rights do not begin until one year after a player stops playing, so that won’t happen until 2024 for Brady.

Brady retired last offseason before returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 40 days after the initial announcement.

It’s important to note that Brady could change his mind and play again down the road.

Brady Retires As One Of The Best Quarterbacks In NFL History

If this is the end, then Brady leaves the NFL as the most decorated quarterback in NFL history.

Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion, winning six championships with the New England Patriots and one with the Buccaneers. Brady rewrote the record books for quarterbacks as he exits the NFL as the leader in completions, touchdown passes, passing yards, quarterback wins, playoff wins, and Super Bowl MVPs.

If Brady never plays another down, he will be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2028. It’s not guaranteed, but Brady getting into the Hall of Fame in his first year is about as close to a lock as you can get.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Chris Berman Super Bowl Winner Hall of Fame.

Chris Berman Picks His Super Bowl Winner

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  60min
NFL News and Rumors
Stephen A. Smith Super Bowl Prediction - Eagles Over Chiefs
Stephen A. Smith Super Bowl Prediction: Eagles Over Chiefs
Author image James Foglio  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Shannon Sharpe Super Bowl Prediction - Chiefs Over Eagles
Shannon Sharpe Super Bowl Prediction: Expert Picks Exact Score
Author image James Foglio  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Nick Wright Super Bowl Prediction: Chiefs To Beat Eagles 31-27
Nick Wright Super Bowl Prediction: Chiefs To Beat Eagles in Super Bowl LVII
Author image James Foglio  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Patrick mahomes no trash talk (1)
Patrick Mahomes Unleashes Humble Message For Pass-Rushers, Super Bowl 57 Foes
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Darrelle Revis, Joe Thomas Lead Pro Football Hall Of Fame's Class Of 2023.
Darrelle Revis, Joe Thomas Lead Pro Football Hall Of Fame’s Class Of 2023
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
Patrick Mahomes is one of The Highest Paid Players in the 2023 NFL Playoffs
Last five meetings between the Eagles and Chiefs
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  7h
More News
Arrow to top