Tomas Hertl collects sixth career NHL hat trick

Tomas Hertl of Praha, Czech Republic recorded his sixth career National Hockey League hat trick on Tuesday. He achieved the feat in a 5-4 San Jose Sharks overtime win over the New York Islanders.

How and when did Hertl score his three goals?

Hertl tied the game at one at 12:19 of the first period from Anthony Duclair of Pointe-Claire, Quebec. Hertl then scored the next two goals in dramatic fashion. With the Islanders leading 4-2 with under three minutes and 11 seconds left, Hertl pulled the Sharks within one goal as he scored from Mikael Granlund of Oulu, Finland, and William Eklund of Stockholm, Sweden. Hertl then tied the game at four from Alexander Barbanov of St. Petersburg, Russia and Eklund with one minute and 30 seconds left in the third period. Eklund then scored from Granlund with five seconds left in overtime to give the Sharks the one goal victory.

Tomas Hertl’s statistics in 2023-24

Hertl has seven goals and 14 assists for 21 points in 25 games. He is a -15 with 10 penalty minutes, six power-play points, 57 shots on goal, 23 blocked shots, 24 hits, 18 takeaways and eight giveaways.

Hertl’s Five Prior Hat Tricks

All six of Hertl’s hat tricks have been with the Sharks. He scored four times in a 9-2 San Jose win over the New York Rangers on October 8, 2013. Hertl then scored thrice in a 5-2 Sharks win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on January 15, 2019, in a 7-6 Sharks win over the Washington Capitals on January 22, 2019, in a 5-3 Sharks win over the Calgary Flames on December 7, 2021, and in a 3-2 Sharks win over the Philadelphia Flyers on January 8, 2022.

Sharks playing much better as of late

After a horrible start where they won only two of their first 16 games, the Sharks have played much better in their last 10 games. They have a record of five wins, four regulation losses and one loss in extra time.