NHL News and Rumors

Tomas Hertl collects sixth career NHL hat trick

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks

Tomas Hertl of Praha, Czech Republic recorded his sixth career National Hockey League hat trick on Tuesday. He achieved the feat in a 5-4 San Jose Sharks overtime win over the New York Islanders.

How and when did Hertl score his three goals?

Hertl tied the game at one at 12:19 of the first period from Anthony Duclair of Pointe-Claire, Quebec. Hertl then scored the next two goals in dramatic fashion. With the Islanders leading 4-2 with under three minutes and 11 seconds left, Hertl pulled the Sharks within one goal as he scored from Mikael Granlund of Oulu, Finland, and William Eklund of Stockholm, Sweden. Hertl then tied the game at four from Alexander Barbanov of St. Petersburg, Russia and Eklund with one minute and 30 seconds left in the third period. Eklund then scored from Granlund with five seconds left in overtime to give the Sharks the one goal victory.

Tomas Hertl’s statistics in 2023-24

Hertl has seven goals and 14 assists for 21 points in 25 games. He is a -15 with 10 penalty minutes, six power-play points, 57 shots on goal, 23 blocked shots, 24 hits, 18 takeaways and eight giveaways.

Hertl’s Five Prior Hat Tricks

All six of Hertl’s hat tricks have been with the Sharks. He scored four times in a 9-2 San Jose win over the New York Rangers on October 8, 2013. Hertl then scored thrice in a 5-2 Sharks win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on January 15, 2019, in a 7-6 Sharks win over the Washington Capitals on January 22, 2019, in a 5-3 Sharks win over the Calgary Flames on December 7, 2021, and in a 3-2 Sharks win over the Philadelphia Flyers on January 8, 2022.

Sharks playing much better as of late

After a horrible start where they won only two of their first 16 games, the Sharks have played much better in their last 10 games. They have a record of five wins, four regulation losses and one loss in extra time.

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors San Jose Sharks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
MSG Sphere To Host NHL Draft 2024 In Las Vegas On June 28-29

MSG Sphere To Host NHL Draft 2024 In Las Vegas On June 28-29

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  13h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_21990669_168396541_lowres-2
Coyotes record historic five game winning streak
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 5 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights
Artemi Panarin records fifth career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 4 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Columbus Blue Jackets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning right winger Nikita Kucherov named NHL first star of the month
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 2 2023
NHL News and Rumors
jarry
X reacts to Tristan Jarry becoming the 14th NHL goalie to score a goal
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 1 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Nikita Zadorov
Flames trade defenseman Nikita Zadorov to Canucks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 1 2023
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_21913400_168396541_lowres-2
Blackhawks waive former Hart Trophy winner Corey Perry
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 29 2023
More News
Arrow to top