In today’s era of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) legislation, high school sports stars are emerging as the new influencers for brands. As colleges and sponsors eye these athletes, we delve deep into the top 10 highest-earning high school athletes by NIL value in 2024, from basketball prodigies to football sensations.

Using On3’s NIL Valuation tool, we have compiled the list of the top ten NIL valuations of high school sports stars. While some of these stars may be unable to sign NIL deals in high school owing to state laws, the NIL value forecasts their earning potential over the next 12 months or so.

The list is littered with top college basketball and college football stars of the future, so without further ado, let’s take a look at high school’s highest-earners by NIL value.

Highest High School Sports Stars NIL Valuation

10. Flory Bidunga

Class: 2024

Sport: Basketball

Position: C

High School: Kokomo

College Commitment: Kansas Jayhawks

NIL Value: $531,000

Standing tall at 6-foot-9 and weighing 215 pounds, Flory Bidunga comes in at number ten on our list of high-earning high school sports stars. Recently declaring his allegiance to the Kansas Jayhawks, Bidunga’s decision came after much anticipation.

The center’s unmatched skills had multiple college giants like Auburn, Duke, and Michigan vying for his commitment, but ultimately it will be Kansas where Bidunga will play college basketball.

“I was excited about Kansas when they offered,” Bidunga said. And the feeling was likely mutual with the Jayhawks fanbase.

9. Tre Johnson

Class: 2024

Sport: Basketball

Position: SG

High School: Link Academy

College Commitment: Undecided

NIL Value: $537,000

At number nine on the list with a NIL value of $537k is Tre Johnson. Making history as the first high school athlete to collaborate with Panini America, the NBA’s exclusive trading card partner, Johnson has shown why he is one of the highest-earning high school sports stars.

He expressed his excitement, saying, “It’s always been a dream to have my own trading card, and now through my partnership with Panini, it’s happening.”

Johnson recently shifted his game from Lake Highlands High School to Link Academy, indicating his constant pursuit of excellence. With a height of 6-foot-5 and 180 pounds, the five-star recruit is a force on the court.

Auburn currently lead the race to sign the shooting guard, but he has yet to reach a final decision on his college basketball destination.

8. Ace Bailey

Class: 2024

Sport: Basketball

Position: SF

High School: McEachern



College Commitment: Rutgers Scarlet Knights



NIL Value: $539,000

Ace Bailey was getting buckets from everywhere tonight at the SLAM Summer Classic 🔥 pic.twitter.com/J7iUYaDEbs — NBA (@NBA) August 20, 2023

With a NIL value of $539k, Rutgers commit, Ace Bailey comes in at number eight. Bailey is the consensus number three ranked recruit overall in the class, and the top-ranked recruit out of Georgia.

With inspirations like Kevin Durant, Paul George, and Jayson Tatum, Bailey is all about mastering his craft. He confidently stated, “I do it all.” Standing at 6-foot-9 and weighing 210 pounds, Bailey is not only about skill but also about mentoring, aiming to be a role model for his peers. “Leading by example is what I pride myself on,” he emphasized.

7. DJ Lagway

Class: 2024

Sport: Football

Position: QB

High School: Willis



College Commitment: Florida Gators

NIL Value: $554,000

DJ Lagway’s commitment to the Florida Gators in December hasn’t deterred other schools and brands from reaching out, owing to his strong arm and promising future. As a promising quarterback, Lagway managed to amass 2,081 yards, 24 touchdowns, and an improved completion rate of 67% in 2022.

However, beyond the field, Lagway’s focus has shifted slightly towards building his brand, working with Baller Tribe for a documentary series. Yet, he remains humble, wanting fans to get to know him beyond the screen and posts.

Lagway’s NIL valuation and his 50,000-strong social media following makes it clear: the sky’s the limit. As the Rivals’ number one QB in the class of 2024, there’s much expected, but Lagway is poised to deliver.

6. Dylan Harper

Class: 2024

Sport: Basketball

Position: G

High School: Don Bosco Prep



College Commitment: Undecided



NIL Value: $579,000

Dylan Harper, standing at a statuesque 6-6 and 205 pounds, is recognized as the number one combo guard in his class. With basketball in his genes – being the son of NBA champion Ron Harper – Dylan is more than just living up to his lineage. Known to have an uncanny offensive presence, Harper’s height and skill combination make him a formidable defender.

Earning his stripes as the top player in New Jersey, the murmurs around the courts suggest a strong inclination towards Rutgers.

5. Air Noland

Class: 2024

Sport: Football

Position: QB

High School: Langston Hughes



College Commitment: Ohio State Buckeyes



NIL Value: $617,000

5 ⭐️ QB Air Noland leads Langston Hughes to a week 1 victory, coming back from a 22-6 deficit @AirNoland_ pic.twitter.com/1L4teUCur6 — Brodie (@BrodieKnowsBall) August 19, 2023

At number five on our high school NIL value list is Air Noland. Noland’s NIL value stands at $617k and with a bright college football future at the Ohio State Buckeyes imminent, that should be no surprise.

Amassing over 8,024 yards and 104 touchdowns in just three varsity seasons at Langston Hughes, Air is nothing short of a prodigy. His prowess led his team to shatter Georgia’s state record for most points in a season, contributing significantly to their 6A state title victory.

His astounding 2022 season figures speak for themselves: 4,095 yards, 55 scores, and a staggering 73% completion rate. It’s clear why brands would be eager to have Noland represent them.

4. Julian Sayin

Class: 2024

Sport: Football

Position: QB

High School: Carlsbad



College Commitment: Alabama Crimson Tide



NIL Value: $779,000

Julian Sayin, the gem from the Golden State, has dazzled his way into the fifth spot on to our list of top ten high-earning high school players. With a stellar record of 21 wins and just 3 losses as the starting quarterback at Carlsbad, Sayin’s reputation precedes him. His 2022 performance of 2,708 yards, 27 touchdowns, and a mere 4 interceptions underscore his exceptional skill set.

While Carlsbad narrowly missed out on the San Diego Section Open Division Championship, Sayin’s leadership has set the team as favorites for the next season’s Class 1AA title. His summer accolades include an MVP title at the Elite 11 Finals and the distinction of being On3 Sports’ top-ranked quarterback in the nation. With a trajectory like his, the sky is the limit.

3. Cooper Flagg

Class: 2024

Sport: Basketball

Position: SF

High School: Montverde Academy



College Commitment: Undecided



NIL Value: $858,000

COOPER FLAGG AT THE BUZZER 🚨 HE SENDS IT TO OT 🤯 Watch NOW in the NBA App: https://t.co/rrdQfp9U4z pic.twitter.com/VV5lVo3LvU — NBA (@NBA) August 20, 2023

The third-ranked athlete on the high school NIL value list is Cooper Flagg. Flagg, a prodigious talent from Montverde Academy, stands at 6-foot-8 and possesses a skill set that few can rival.

While originally ranking number one in 2025 consensus basketball rankings, Flagg announced a reclassification to 2024. However, that didn’t mean he lost his number one ranking. Instead, he is now the top-ranked recruit in 2024.

He’s the most sought-after recruit, with offers from basketball powerhouses like Duke, UCLA, Kansas, and Villanova, to name but a few. Flagg’s accolades are plenty: an MVP title from the NBPA Top 100 Camp, leading stats at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam, and a gold medal with the U17 USA Basketball team during the FIBA World Cup.

Leading Montverde Academy in several statistics amidst a star-studded team, his production is unquestionable. As the consensus number one player in the class of 2024, all eyes will be on Flagg as he makes his next move, with many believing Duke is his next destination.

2. Dylan Raiola

Class: 2024

Sport: Football

Position: QB

High School: Buford



College Commitment: Georgia Bulldogs



NIL Value: $894,000

The son of NFL veteran Dominic Raiola, Dylan Raiola is a quarterback prodigy. With a NIL value of $894k, Raiola is the high school football player with the highest NIL value on the list.

Having moved to Buford for his senior season, his ability to help recruit at UGA could be a factor in keeping the powerhouse going.

He previously made waves at Burleson High in Texas with 3,341 yards and 32 touchdowns and at Chandler in Arizona with 2,435 yards and 22 touchdowns. Rated the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2024 by both 247Sports and Rivals, Raiola’s name attracts attention beyond his father’s shadow.

While there were talks of a substantial NIL deal influencing his college decision, Raiola brushed them aside, placing his values and football at the forefront. He is expected to have a host of NIL offers in college, with his character and Christian values enhancing his marketability.

1. Bryce James

Class: 2025

Sport: Basketball

Position: SG

High School: Notre Dame



College Commitment: Undecided



NIL Value: $1,200,000

Bryce James was going off this summer! LeBron’s 16-year-old son has serious game 👀 @bryce_james23 @KingJames pic.twitter.com/opQiq5ElKz — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) August 20, 2023

The mention of the name “James” in basketball instantly strikes a chord. Bryce James, son of NBA icon LeBron James, is creating a legacy of his own. While transferring to Notre Dame High has slightly increased his NIL value, it’s clear that his lineage plays a significant role in his colossal NIL valuation.

Set to potentially join the Duquesne Dukes, Bryce’s basketball journey will inevitably be in the limelight. His performance in the Nike EYBL Peach Jam Basketball Tournament only solidified this, even attracting the eyes of NBA scouts during his AAU games. Although listed as the 79th recruit, his profile, enhanced by the James name, elevates him to the most high-profile figure on this list.

James is the only 2025 player on the list of the top high school NIL valuations and the only athlete with a NIL value above $1 million. The future looks bright on and off the court for this up and coming basketball star.

TSD Commentary

“In analyzing this data, it becomes abundantly clear that the landscape of high school sports is experiencing seismic shifts,” says Nick Raffoul, The Sports Daily’s Head of News. “The advent of NIL legislation has opened up significant avenues for these young athletes, allowing them to capitalize on their talents and brands at a much earlier stage.

“Notably, Bryce James’s unparalleled $1.2 million NIL valuation underscores the undeniable power of legacy, combined with individual talent, in influencing market value. On the flip side, it’s intriguing to see how closely the valuations are packed for athletes ranked from #10 to #5, which shows the competitive nature of the NIL market.

“As these athletes transition to college, it will be fascinating to track the interplay between their on-field/court performances, brand endorsements, and overall NIL valuations.”