Bryce James, the youngest son of LeBron James, will transfer to Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, and play on their basketball team for the 2023-2024 season. James originally left Sierra Canyon High School in May for Campbell Hall.

Bryce James Transfers To Notre Dame High School

James made the announcement on X with the caption “Let’s get it.”

James played at Sierra Canyon High School during his first two years of high school. His older bother, Bronny James, was a member of the varsity team at Sierra Canyon.

Bronny is now a freshman at USC.

Bryce James Joins Mercy Miller At Notre Dame

James will not be the only famous son on the team.

Mercy Miller, the son of rapper Percy “Master P” Miller, is on the team at Notre Dame. Miller is committed to play at Houston.

Last season, Notre Dame won the CIF State Divison I title.

