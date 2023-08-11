NBA News and Rumors

Bryce James, Son Of LeBron James, Transfers To Notre Dame High School

Dan Girolamo
Campbell Hall guard Bryce James

Bryce James, the youngest son of LeBron James, will transfer to Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, and play on their basketball team for the 2023-2024 season. James originally left Sierra Canyon High School in May for Campbell Hall.

Bryce James Transfers To Notre Dame High School

James made the announcement on X with the caption “Let’s get it.”

James played at Sierra Canyon High School during his first two years of high school. His older bother, Bronny James, was a member of the varsity team at Sierra Canyon.

Bronny is now a freshman at USC.

Bryce James Joins Mercy Miller At Notre Dame

James will not be the only famous son on the team.

Mercy Miller, the son of rapper Percy “Master P” Miller, is on the team at Notre Dame. Miller is committed to play at Houston.

Last season, Notre Dame won the CIF State Divison I title.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
