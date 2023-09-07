Top 10 home run hitters in Arizona Diamondbacks history

In the first of an extensive series, we will take a look at the top 10 hitters of every Major League Baseball franchise. Here we feature the Arizona Diamondbacks.

10) Matt Williams

The third baseman from Bishop, California had 99 regular season home runs with the Arizona Diamondbacks from 1998 to 2003. He had 35 home runs when he was an All-Star with the Diamondbacks in 1999. It might be a little surprising that when the Diamondbacks won the 2001 World Series, he had only one postseason home run in 17 playoff games. That came in game two of the 2001 World Series, a 4-0 Arizona win over the New York Yankees.

9) Ketel Marte

The second baseman from Nizao, Dominican Republic has 103 home runs with the Diamondbacks since 2015, including 21 this season. Marte’s career high for home runs was 32 when he was an All-Star in 2019. Marie is also known for his triples, as he led the Major Leagues with 12 in 2018.

8) Justin Upton

The outfielder from Norfolk, Virginia had 108 home runs with the Diamondbacks from 2007 to 2012. He had 26 home runs as an All-Star in 2009 and 31 home runs with the Diamondbacks in 2011.

7) David Peralta

The leftfielder from Valencia, Venezuela had 110 home runs from 2014 to 2022. Like Marte, Peralta was known for his triples. He had a National League leading 10 in 2015, and a Major League leading eight in 2021. Peralta’s career-high for home runs came in 2018 when he had 30. That season he won the National League Silver Slugger Award in the outfield.

6) Christian Walker

The current first baseman for the Diamondbacks has 118 home runs since the 2017 season. The native of Norristown, Pennsylvania had a career high 36 home runs in 2022, and already has 30 home runs in 2023.

5) Mark Reynolds

The corner infielder from Pikeville, Kentucky had 121 home runs with the Diamondbacks from 2007 to 2010. He had a career high 44 home runs in the 2009 Major League season. Reynolds was also better known for striking out. He led the Major Leagues with 204 strikeouts in 2008, 223 strikeouts in 2009, and 211 strikeouts in 2010.

4) Chris Young

The centerfielder from Houston, Texas had 191 home runs with Arizona from 2006 to 2012. He had a career-high 37 home runs during his rookie season of 2007, and 27 home runs while as an All-Star in 2010.

3) Steve Finley

The centerfielder from Union City, Tennessee had 153 home runs with Arizona from 1999 to 2004. He had a career-high 35 home runs with the Diamondbacks in 2000. Like Williams, Finley had one home run in the 2001 postseason when Arizona won the World Series. Like Marte and Peralta, Finley was known for his triples. He had 10 during the 2003 season, which led the National League.

2) Paul Goldschmidt

The first baseman from Wilmington, Delaware had 209 home runs with the Diamondbacks from 2011 to 2018. He was an All-Star for six straight seasons with Arizona from 2013 to 2018. In 2013, Goldschmidt led the National League with 36 home runs, 125 runs batted in, a slugging percentage of .551, and 332 total bases. Four times with the Diamondbacks, Goldschmidt reached the 30 home run plateau before joining the St. Louis Cardinals in 2019.

1) Luis Gonzalez

The outfielder from Tampa, Florida had a Diamondbacks franchise record 224 home runs from 1999 to 2006. He had a career-high 57 home runs in 2001, the year Arizona won the World Series. A five-time All-Star with Arizona, Gonzalez led the National League with 206 hits in 1999.