Top 10 Home Run Hitters In Atlanta Braves History

In the second story of an extensive series, we will take a look at the top 10 hitters of every Major League Baseball franchise. Here we feature the Atlanta Braves. Statistics include the Braves’s time in Atlanta, Boston and Milwaukee.

10) Wally Berger

The centerfielder of Chicago, Illinois played eight seasons with the Boston Braves and Boston Bees from 1930 to 1937. Berger had 199 home runs in the Braves organization, including a career high 38 home runs in his rookie season of 1930. In 1934 and 1935, Berger had 34 home runs each season. In 1935, he led the National League in home runs and 130 runs batted in.

9) Javy Lopez

The catcher from Ponce, Puerto Rico had 214 home runs with the Atlanta Braves from 1992 to 2003. He was a three-time All-Star for the Braves, and was part of the Atlanta team that won the 1995 World Series. That year he had 14 home runs. In 2003, Lopez had 43 home runs, the third most in a season by a catcher in Major League Baseball history.

8) Bob Horner

The corner infielder from Junction City, Kansas had 215 home runs with the Atlanta Braves from 1978 to 1986. He had a career high 35 home runs in 1980. In 1978, Horner was the National League Rookie of the Year. That year he had 23 home runs. In 1982, he was a National League All-Star. That year he had 32 home runs.

7) Joe Adcock

The first baseman from Coushatta, Louisiana had 239 home runs with the Milwaukee Braves from 1953 to 1962. Adcock had a career high 38 home runs in 1956, had 12 home runs when the Braves won the 1957 World Series, and had 25 home runs when he was a National League All-Star in 1960.

6) Freddie Freeman

The first baseman from Villa Park, California had 271 home runs with the Atlanta Braves from 2010 to 2021. Freeman had a career high 38 home runs with the Braves in 2019, had 13 home runs when he received the National League MVP honour in 2020, and had 31 home runs the year the Braves won the 2021 World Series.

5) Andruw Jones

The native of Willemstad, Curacao had 368 home runs with the Atlanta Braves from 1996 to 2007. He was an All-Star five times with the Braves, and in 2005, led the Major Leagues with 51 home runs.

4) Dale Murphy

The native of Portland, Oregon had 371 home runs with the Atlanta Braves from 1976 to 1990. He was a seven-time All-Star with the Braves and led the National League in home runs in back-to-back seasons in 1984 (36), and 1985 (37). Murphy also had 36 home runs each season when he won the National League MVP Awards in 1982 and 1983.

3) Chipper Jones

The native of DeLand, Florida, who was known by New York Mets fans as simply Larry, had 468 home runs with the Braves from 1995 to 2012. Jones had 23 home runs with the Braves when Atlanta won the 1995 World Series, and had a career-high 45 home runs in 1999, when he was the National League Most Valuable Player. Jones was an eight-time All-Star, who led the Major Leagues with a .364 batting average in 2008.

2) Eddie Matthews

The corner infielder from Texarkana, Texas had 493 home runs with the Boston Braves, Milwaukee Braves, and Atlanta Braves from 1952 to 1966. He was a nine-time All-Star who led the Major Leagues in home runs twice. He had 47 home runs with the Milwaukee Braves in 1953, and 49 home runs with the Braves in 1959.

1) Hank Aaron

The outfielder from Mobile, Alabama is one of the greatest home run hitters of all-time. He had 733 home runs with the Milwaukee Braves and Atlanta Braves from 1954 to 1974. Aaron had a career-high 45 home runs in 1962. He also led Major League Baseball with 44 home runs in 1957, and the National League in home runs thrice–44 in 1963, 44 in 1966, and 39 in 1967.