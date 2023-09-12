Top 10 Home Run Hitters in Baltimore Orioles history

In the third of an extensive series, we will take a look at the top 10 hitters of every Major League Baseball franchise. Here we feature the Baltimore Orioles. The list includes the original Milwaukee Brewers from 1894 to 1901, and the St. Louis Browns from 1902 to 1953.

10) Ken Singleton

The right fielder from New York, New York, who has been the long-time Yankees broadcaster, had 182 home runs with the Baltimore Orioles from 1975 to 1984. Three times with the Orioles, Singleton was an All-Star. He had a career-high 35 home runs in 1979. Singleton also had 24 home runs as an All-Star in 1977 and 13 home runs as an All-Star in 1981.

9) Ken Williams

The left fielder from Grants Pass, Oregon had 185 home runs with the Browns from 1919 to 1927. In 1922, he led the American League with 39 home runs and Major League Baseball with 155 runs batted in.

8) Brady Anderson

The outfielder from Silver Spring, Maryland had 209 hone runs with the Orioles from 1988 to 2001. In 1996, Anderson was one of two Major League Baseball players to hit 50 home runs. He was joined by Oakland Athletics first baseman Mark McGwire of Pomona, California, who had 52 dingers.

7) Rafael Palmeiro

The first baseman from La Habana, Cuba had 223 home runs with the Orioles from 1994 to 1998, and again from 2004 to 2005. He also hit 321 career home runs with the Texas Rangers. As an All-Star with the Orioles in 1998, Palmeiro hit 43 home runs.

6) Chris Davis

The first baseman from Longview, Texas had 253 home runs with the Orioles from 2011 to 2020. He led the Major Leagues with 53 home runs in 2013 and with 47 home runs in 2015. When Davis led the Majors with 47 home runs in 2015, he was not an American League All-Star.

5) Adam Jones

The center fielder from San Diego, California had 263 home runs with the Orioles from 2008 to 2018. He had a career-high 39 home runs in 2012. This was the first of four straight years where Jones was an All-Star.

4) Brooks Robinson

The third baseman from Little Rock, Arkansas had 268 home runs with the Orioles from 1955 to 1977. The Hall of Famer had a career-high 28 home runs with the Orioles in 1964. That year he led the American League with 118 runs batted in and was named the American League Most Valuable Player. Robinson was an All-Star for 15 straight seasons from 1960 to 1974. He also had five postseason home runs for Baltimore in 145 at bats. Robinson was part of the Orioles teams that won the 1966 and 1970 World Series. He had one home run in the 1966 World Series, a 5-2 Baltimore win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in game one, and two more home runs in the 1970 World Series–a 4-3 Baltimore win over the Cincinnati Reds in game one, and in a 6-5 Orioles loss to the Reds in game four.

3) Boog Powell

The first baseman from Lakeland, Florida had 303 home runs with the Orioles from 1962 to 1974. He had a career high 39 home runs in 1964. That year Powell led the American League with a .606 slugging percentage. In 1966, the year the Orioles beat the Dodgers to win the World Series, he had 34 regular season home runs. In 1970, the year the Orioles beat the Reds to win the World Series, he had 35 regular season home runs and was the American League Most Valuable Player. Powell also had three postseason home runs in 1970, all coming in Orioles victories. They came in a 10-6 Orioles win over the Minnesota Twins in game one of the American League Championship Series, in a 4-3 Orioles win over the Cincinnati Reds in game one of the World Series, and in a 6-5 Orioles win over the Reds in game two of the World Series. Powell was also an All-Star for the Orioles from 1968 to 1971.

2) Eddie Murray

The Hall of Fame first baseman from Los Angeles, California, had 343 home runs with the Orioles from 1977 to 1988, and again in 1996. Murray led the American League with 22 home runs and 78 runs batted in during 1981. In 1983, he had a career-high 33 home runs. That year Murray also had three postseason home runs as the Orioles won the World Series. They came in an 11-1 Orioles win over the Chicago White Sox on October 7, 1983 in game three of the American League Championship Series, and two more in a 5-0 Orioles win over the Philadelphia Phillies in game five of the World Series on October 16, 1983. Murray was also the 1977 American League Rookie of the Year. That year he had 27 home runs. Murray was also an All-Star with Baltimore in 1978, and six straight seasons from 1981 to 1986.

1) Cal Ripken Jr.

The Hall of Fame shortstop from Havre de Grace, Maryland had 431 home runs with the Orioles from 1981 to 2001. He had a career high 34 home runs in 1991. In 1982, when Ripken was named the American League Rookie of the Year, he had 28 home runs. In 1983, when he was named the American League Most Valuable Player, he had 27 home runs. Also that season, Ripken Jr. led the Major Leagues in hits (211), and doubles (47), and the American League with 121 run scored. However, more importantly. the Orioles won the World Series. The 19-time All-Star is best known for his longevity. He played 2632 straight games.