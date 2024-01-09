NFL News and Rumors

Top-10 Most Expensive Sporting Events To Attend In 2023 By Average Ticket Price

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Top-10 Most Expensive Sporting Events To Attend In 2023 By Average Ticket Price

Some of the biggest sporting events of the year are already on the horizon. The NFL Playoffs are set to begin and the Super Bowl is only a month away. The NBA All-Star Game and March Madness are also right around the corner.

However, fans who want to attend these high-profile events in 2024 will have to shell out a lot of cash.

Last year, Super Bowl LVII was the most expensive ticket out of all sporting events with an average seat costing $5,795. Not only was the Super Bowl the most expensive but it was 225% more than the second most expensive sports event in 2023.

Surprisingly, the US Open Finals (Session 25) finished second on the list at $1,778 per ticket, which gives tennis fans access to the men’s singles final and the women’s doubles final.

Below, we’ll go over the most expensive sporting events to attend in 2023, according to TickPick.

Most Expensive Sporting Events To Attend In 2023 By Average Ticket Price

  1. Super Bowl LVII — $5,795
  2. U.S. Open Finals — $1,778
  3. NBA All-Star Game — $1,512
  4. NBA Finals — $1,414
  5. NHL Stanley Cup Finals — $1,398
  6. Formula 1: 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix — $1,355
  7. Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia — $1,312
  8. NBA Finals: Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets (Game 4) — $1,244
  9. Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo — $1,127
  10. NFC Championship: San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles — $1,113

The Super Bowl continues to be the pinnacle of all American sports and the cost to attend the big game continues to rise.

Last year, Super Bowl LVII was considered the most expensive sporting event to attend, by far. The average ticket price was around $5,795 as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2024, the cost to attend Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas begins at a whopping $8,083, an increase of 39% year-over-year. That should come as no surprise, as Raiders home games at Allegiant Stadium have ranked as the most costly to attend for NFL fans.

Second on the list was the U.S. Open Final which cost fans around $1,778 for a seat. In comparison, the Super Bowl was 225% more expensive than the tickets for U.S. Open Session 25, which gave fans access to both the men’s final and women’s doubles final.

Other sporting events that have been expensive include the NBA All-Star Game, NBA Finals, and NHL Stanley Cup Finals. The NBA All-Star Game was the only All-Star game from any sports league to appear on the list.

Average Cost of Super Bowl LVIII

Super Bowl 2024 is right around the corner and tickets are already available on the secondary market. Due to the limited availability and high demand, Super Bowl tickets are generally the most expensive sporting event every year.

The 2024 Super Bowl will be hosted at the brand-new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Currently, on the secondary market, tickets are all priced over $8,000, according to TickPick. Based on seating, the prices of the tickets increase drastically with the most expensive tickets costing $57,065.

The average for Super Bowl LVIII tickets could be well over $10,000, especially since it’s being hosted in a new stadium. Other sporting events that could be as expensive as the Super Bowl this year could include the Summer Olympics.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Most In-Game Commercial Appearances During NFL Games In 2023

Most In-Game Commercial Appearances During NFL Games In 2023

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick
Next Falcons Head Coach Odds: Bill Belichick, Ben Johnson Top List
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) catches a long pass
PFF Week 18 Player Grades And Team Of The Week
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy
Next Commanders Head Coach Odds: Eric Bieniemy, Bill Belichick Top List
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
240104133038-04-bill-belichick-career
NFL: Why The Patriots Need to Keep Bill Belichick As Head Coach, And Get Him A GM
Author image Colin Lynch  •  21h
NFL News and Rumors
Bob Myers Has Already Reached Out To Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh
Bob Myers Has Already Reached Out To Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
Former Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers To Lead Washington Commanders HC Search
Former Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers To Lead Washington Commanders HC Search
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  22h
More News
Arrow to top