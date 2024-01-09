Some of the biggest sporting events of the year are already on the horizon. The NFL Playoffs are set to begin and the Super Bowl is only a month away. The NBA All-Star Game and March Madness are also right around the corner.

However, fans who want to attend these high-profile events in 2024 will have to shell out a lot of cash.

Last year, Super Bowl LVII was the most expensive ticket out of all sporting events with an average seat costing $5,795. Not only was the Super Bowl the most expensive but it was 225% more than the second most expensive sports event in 2023.

Surprisingly, the US Open Finals (Session 25) finished second on the list at $1,778 per ticket, which gives tennis fans access to the men’s singles final and the women’s doubles final.

Below, we’ll go over the most expensive sporting events to attend in 2023, according to TickPick.

Most Expensive Sporting Events To Attend In 2023 By Average Ticket Price

Super Bowl LVII — $5,795 U.S. Open Finals — $1,778 NBA All-Star Game — $1,512 NBA Finals — $1,414 NHL Stanley Cup Finals — $1,398 Formula 1: 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix — $1,355 Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia — $1,312 NBA Finals: Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets (Game 4) — $1,244 Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo — $1,127 NFC Championship: San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles — $1,113

The Super Bowl continues to be the pinnacle of all American sports and the cost to attend the big game continues to rise.

Last year, Super Bowl LVII was considered the most expensive sporting event to attend, by far. The average ticket price was around $5,795 as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2024, the cost to attend Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas begins at a whopping $8,083, an increase of 39% year-over-year. That should come as no surprise, as Raiders home games at Allegiant Stadium have ranked as the most costly to attend for NFL fans.

Second on the list was the U.S. Open Final which cost fans around $1,778 for a seat. In comparison, the Super Bowl was 225% more expensive than the tickets for U.S. Open Session 25, which gave fans access to both the men’s final and women’s doubles final.

Other sporting events that have been expensive include the NBA All-Star Game, NBA Finals, and NHL Stanley Cup Finals. The NBA All-Star Game was the only All-Star game from any sports league to appear on the list.

Average Cost of Super Bowl LVIII

Super Bowl 2024 is right around the corner and tickets are already available on the secondary market. Due to the limited availability and high demand, Super Bowl tickets are generally the most expensive sporting event every year.

The 2024 Super Bowl will be hosted at the brand-new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Currently, on the secondary market, tickets are all priced over $8,000, according to TickPick. Based on seating, the prices of the tickets increase drastically with the most expensive tickets costing $57,065.

The average for Super Bowl LVIII tickets could be well over $10,000, especially since it’s being hosted in a new stadium. Other sporting events that could be as expensive as the Super Bowl this year could include the Summer Olympics.