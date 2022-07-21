Our younger analysts at The Sports Daily have researched the top 10 NBA players with the most TikTok followers.

This is based solely on popularity. Of course, quite a few NBA players are not active on social media.

Dozens of professional athletes have yet to create an Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook or YouTube account. So, who is the most followed NBA player?

Find out below.

Top 10 NBA Players with the most TikTok followers

Not as many NBA players are as active on TikTok compared to Twitter and Instagram.

Unlike the number of Instagram followers, popularity on TikTok does not necessarily reflect jersey sales. For those unaware, the Chinese video hosting service is owned by ByteDance.

Keep reading to see our list of the top 10 players with the most TikTok followers.

10) Russell Westbrook — 66.2k followers

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has about 66.2k followers on TikTok and 2.1 million likes.

Last season, in 78 games played with the Lakers, the triple-double king averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1 steal per game. He shot 44.4% from the floor and 29.8% from downtown.

In June, the guard exercised his $47,063,478 player option with Los Angeles for next season.

9) James Harden — 91.1k followers

Next on the list, 76ers guard James Harden has 91.1k followers on TikTok.

His account is titled “jharden13.” He has 257.2k likes and four following. In the 2021-22 NBA season, in 65 games played, the 13-year veteran averaged 22 points, 7.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

The three-time scoring champ also averaged 41% shooting from the field and 33% from downtown.

On Wednesday, Harden signed a two-year, $68.6 million contract extension with the 76ers.

8) Kyrie Irving — 162.2k followers

Equally important, Nets guard Kyrie Irving has over 162.2k followers on TikTok.

However, his likes were set to private and he has yet to upload any videos.

In the 2021-22 NBA season, the seven-time All-Star only played 29 games. Due to Irving’s refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccines, the guard was ineligible to play in home games at Barclays Center.

Earlier this year, he made his season debut on Jan. 5. In the 29 games he played with the Nets during the regular season, Irving averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

In June, Irving exercised his $36,503,300 player option for the 2022-23 season.

7) Matisse Thybulle — 181.5k followers

Meanwhile, 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle has 181.5k followers on TikTok. And he has 1.3 million likes. His account name is “itsmatisse.”

In the 2021-22 NBA season, in 66 games played, Thybulle averaged 5.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game with the Sixers.

Also, he earned his second NBA All-Defensive Second-Team selection. On Oct. 29, 2021, the 76ers exercised the guard’s $4,379,527 team option for the 2022-23 season.

However, he has not yet agreed to a new contract extension with the team.

6) Karl-Anthony Towns — 244.9k followers

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns has 244.9k TikTok followers.

The three-time All-Star has 859.3k likes and 48 following.

His account is titled “karltowns32.” He has not yet added a biography. Last season, in 74 games played, Towns averaged 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1 steal and 1.1 blocks per game.

Plus, he won the 3-point shooting contest during All-Star Weekend. The center went on to receive his second All-NBA Third-Team selection.

Earlier this month, Towns signed a four-year, $224 million supermax extension with the Timberwolves.

5) LeBron James — 722k followers

Next, Lakers forward LeBron James has 722k followers on TikTok.

The four-time NBA champion has 5.2 million likes and 13 following. This is not his official page, but the account is titled “lebronjames_vlog.”

There is a possibility that King James doesn’t have an official TikTok account.

In the 2021-22 NBA season, James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

He received his second All-NBA Third-Team selection of his NBA career.

Plus, LeBron also received his 18th All-Star selection, extending the record for the most selections in NBA history.

Once again, James also led the league in jersey sales last season.

4) Ja Morant — 873.3k followers

Ranking fourth on the list, Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has 873.3k TikTok followers. He has 772 likes and three following.

His account is titled “jmorant12.”

As of right now, his likes have been set to private. In the 2021-22 season, in a total of 57 games played, Morant averaged 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

He received his first All-Star selection, first All-NBA Second Team selection and the guard won his first NBA Most Improved Player of the Year award.

The third-year player signed a five-year, $193 million extension with the Grizzlies earlier this month.

3) Trae Young — 1.1 million followers

Hawks guard Trae Young has 1.1 million followers on TikTok. He has 6.3 million likes as well.

His account name is “TheTraeYoung.”

Last season, while appearing in 76 games in the regular season, Young averaged 28.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists.

To add to his stat sheet, the two-time All-Star averaged 46% shooting from the floor and 38.2% from 3-point range.

In 2021, Young signed a five-year, $173 million extension with the Hawks. He is set to make $29.75 million next season.

2) Stephen Curry — 3 million followers

Warriors guard Stephen Curry has 3 million followers on TikTok.

He has 10 million likes and 14 following. The guard has yet to add a biography to his account. His account name is “stephencurry30.”

In the 2021-22 season, the two-time MVP averaged 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game in 64 games played.

The guard won his first All-Star Game MVP after putting up 50 points. Then, Curry averaged 31.2 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists per game against the Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals.

The 13-year veteran won his first Finals MVP award.

He will earn $48,070,014 with the Warriors in the 2022-23 season.

According to the best NBA betting sites, Golden State is among the favorites to win the 2023 NBA Championship once again next year.

1) Giannis Antetokounmpo — 3.4 million followers

Lastly, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has 3.4 million TikTok followers.

Antetokounmpo has 33 million likes and 42 following. His account name is “giannis_an34.”

Based on our research, he is the No. 1 followed NBA player on the video hosting service.

In the 2021-22 NBA season, in 67 games played, the Greek Freak averaged 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

To add to these statistics, the two-time MVP averaged 55.3% shooting from the floor and 29.3% from beyond the arc.

The 9-year veteran is expected to earn $42,492,568 in the 2022-23 season.