Top 10 third round matches at 2024 Wimbledon

The third round of Wimbledon starts Friday. There will be five key third round men’s matches and five key third round women’s matches. Here are the 10 matches to keep an eye on.

(3) Carlos Alcaraz–ESP vs. (29) Frances Tiafoe–USA

This match features Alcaraz, a three-time grand slam champion (2022 United States Open, 2023 Wimbledon and 2024 French Open), against Tiafoe, the 2022 United States Open semifinalist. Alcaraz and Tiafoe have beat each other once. Tiafoe won in the first round of Barcelona in 2021 (6-4, 7-6). Alcaraz beat Tiafoe in the semifinals of the 2022 United States Open (6-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6-7, 6-3).

(4) Alexander Zverev–GER vs. Cam Norrie–GB

Zverev is a two-time grand slam finalist (2020 United States Open and 2024 French Open) and Norrie is a 2022 Wimbledon semifinalist. Zverev has beaten Norrie five times including the fourth round of the 2024 Australian Open, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6.

(14) Ben Shelton–USA vs. Denis Shapovalov–CAN

This is a battle of grand slam North American semifinalists who have never played against each other. Shelton reached the semis of the United States Open in 2023, and Shapovalov was in the semis of Wimbledon in 2021.

(10) Grigor Dimitrov–BUL vs. Gael Monfils–FRA

This is a battle of grand slam semifinalists. Dimitrov reached the final four of Wimbledon (2014), the Australian Open (2017), and the United States Open (2019). Monfils reached the final four of the French Open (2008), and the United States Open (2016). Monfils has won four of five meetings with two wins at the United States Open (2011 and 2014).

Arthur Fils–FRA vs. Roman Safiullin–RUS

Fils reached the quarterfinals of Halle, while Safiullin reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon last year. Fils won their only prior meeting, 6-4, 6-3, in the first round of Marseille in 2023.

(4) Elena Rybakina–KAZ vs. Caroline Wozniacki–DEN

In a battle of grand slam champions, Rybakina won Wimbledon in 2022, and Wozniacki won the Australian Open in 2018. This is their first meeting head-to-head.

(7) Jasmine Paolini–ITA vs. Bianca Andreescu–CAN

Paolini reached the French Open Final in 2024, and Andreescu won the United States Open in 2019. Paoloni won their only prior matchup, 6-1, 3-6, 6-0 in the third round of the 2024 French Open.

(9) Maria Sakkari–Greece vs. Emma Raducanu–GB

This match features Sakkari, the 2021 French Open and 2021 United States Open semifinalist against Raducanu, the 2021 United States Open champion. Raducanu won their only prior meeting, 6-1, 6-4 in the 2021 United States Open semifinals.

(10) Ons Jabeur–TUN vs. (21) Elena Svitolina–UKR

Jabeur reached the final of Wimbledon in 2022 and 2023, and the United States Open in 2022. Svitolina reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2019 and 2023, and the United States Open in 2019. Svitolina has won three of four matches all-time.

(11) Danielle Collins–USA vs. (20) Beatriz Haddad Maia–BRA

Collins reached the final of the 2022 Australian Open, and Haddad Maia reached the semifinals of the French Open in 2023. This is their first meeting head-to-head.