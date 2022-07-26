Our basketball experts have released a list of the top-10 youngest NBA players in 2022. This article will focus just on active NBA players. Leading into the 2022-23 season, who is the youngest NBA player in the league right now? Find out below.

Top-10 Youngest NBA Players

The top-10 youngest NBA players list consists of Kennedy Chandler, JD Davison, Jabari Smith Jr., Max Christie and Bryce McGowens. Keep scrolling to view our full list. Quite a few of the players listed here are turning 20 in the coming months. But some of the rookies below will remain 18 at the start of the 2022-23 season.

10.) Kennedy Chandler — 19 years old

To begin, Kennedy Chandler turns 20 on Sept. 16. He was born in Cordova, Tennessee in 2002. The guard was selected 38th overall by the Spurs in last month’s NBA draft. In his 2021-22 freshman season at Tennessee, through 34 games played, Chandler averaged 13.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals per game. He was selected to the SEC All-Freshman Team and was named Second-Team All-SEC.

9.) JD Davison — 19 years old

JD Davison turns 20 on Oct. 3rd. He was born in Montgomery, Alabama in 2002. The young player was a consensus five-star recruit in high school. In his 2021-22 freshman season at Alabama, the 6’3″ guard averaged 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1 steal per game. He was also named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. Davison was selected 53rd overall by the Celtics in the 2022 NBA Draft.

8.) Jaden Springer — 19 years old

Additionally, Jaden Springer was born on Sept. 25, 2002. He will celebrate his 20th birthday in a few months. The guard was selected 28th overall by the 76ers in the 2021 NBA Draft. Springer played just two games with the Sixers last season.

On Oct. 24, 2021, the guard was assigned to the Delaware Blue Coats, the team’s NBA G League affiliate. In his freshman 2020-21 season at Tennessee, Springer averaged 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Not to mention, the player was selected to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

7.) Jabari Smith Jr. — 19 years old

Next, a couple of months ago, Jabari Smith Jr. celebrated his 19th birthday on May 13th. He was born in Fayetteville, Georgia in 2003. While at Auburn, the 6’10” forward averaged 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1 block per game.

He won SEC Freshman of the Year and was selected consensus Second-Team All-American. Smith Jr. was selected third overall by the Rockets in last month’s draft. Kwame Brown, Smith’s distant cousin, was taken first overall by the Wizards in the 2001 NBA Draft.

6.) Max Christie — 19 years old

Max Christie turned 19 years old on Feb. 10. The 6’4″ guard was born in Arlington Heights, Illinois in 2003. He was selected 35th overall by the Lakers in the 2022 NBA Draft. On Jul. 8, he signed a rookie-scale contract with the team.

In his Summer League debut, in the Lakers’ 100-66 win over the Heat in the California Classic, Christie ended his performance with 5 points and 9 rebounds. More articles related to “Top-10 Youngest NBA Players” are on the main page.

5.) Bryce McGowens — 19 years old

Ranking fifth on this list, Bryce McGowens turns 20 on Nov. 8. He was born in Pendleton, South Carolina in 2002. McGowens was selected 40th overall by the Timberwolves in last month’s draft. Though, he was then traded to the Hornets.

In his freshman 2021-22 season at Nebraska, the guard/forward averaged 16.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He was selected to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team and named to the Third-Team All-Big Ten.

BetOnline, Bovada and BetUS are among the best sportsbooks for NBA betting. Feel free to read the available bonuses and compare the top NBA betting sites in 2022.

4.) Blake Wesley — 19 years old

Next, Blake Wesley was born in South Bend, Indiana on Mar. 16, 2003. He celebrated his 19th birthday four months ago. In the guard’s freshman 2021-22 season at Notre Dame, Wesley averaged 14.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

The young player was named to the ACC All-Rookie Team and was selected Second-Team All-ACC. Also, Wesley was selected 25th overall by the Spurs in last month’s NBA draft. He signed a rookie-scale contract with San Antonio on Jul. 5.

3.) AJ Griffin — 18 years old

After Wesley on this list, AJ Griffin turns 19 on Aug. 25. The 6’6″ forward was born in Dallas, Texas in 2003. He was selected 16th overall by the Hawks in the 2022 NBA Draft. In his freshman 2021-22 season at Duke, through 39 games played, Griffin averaged 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1 assist per game.

The forward started in 25 of those contests. In addition to shooting 49.3% from the field and 44.7% from beyond the arc, he was named ACC All-Freshman. He ranked third in his conference in true shooting percentage (63%). On Jul. 3, Griffin signed a rookie-scale contract with Atlanta.

2.) Trevor Keels — 18 years old

Trevor Keels was born on Aug. 26, 2003, in Clinton, Maryland. He was born a day after Griffin. The 6’5″ guard was selected 42nd overall by the Knicks in last month’s NBA draft. On Jul. 10, he signed a two-way contract with the Knicks.

During his senior season at Paul IV Catholic High School, Keels averaged 28.7 points, 9.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 3.8 steals per game. Then, in his freshman 2021-22 season at Duke, Keels averaged 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He was named ACC All-Freshman.

1.) Jalen Duren — 18 years old

Lastly, Jalen Duren turns 19 on Nov. 18. The 6’10” center was born in New Castle, Delaware in 2003. He was selected 13th overall by the Hornets in the 2022 NBA Draft. However, his draft rights were then traded to the Pistons. While in high school, the young talent was a five-star recruit.

In his freshman 2021-22 season at Memphis, Duren averaged 12 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He was selected to the AAC All-Freshman Team, First-Team All-AAC and won AAC Freshman of the Year. On Jul. 7, the center signed a rookie-scale contract with Detroit.

Other articles pertaining to “Top-10 Youngest NBA Players” are on the main page.

To claim other free bonuses and promo codes, read our list of the best offshore betting sites for U.S. bettors. Xbet, MyBookie and GT Bets are among the listed sportsbooks.