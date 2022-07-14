Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On July 14

There are 13 Major League Baseball games on July 14. As we begin summer, the MLB All-Star Game is just around the corner. Here are the five best games to watch. Betting odds courtesy of BetOnline, one of the best MLB sportsbooks and offshore sportsbooks.

5. Chicago White Sox @ Minnesota Twins, Time: 7:40 PM ET, Live Stream: Jazz Sports

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Live Stream: Jazz Sports

This American League Central Matchup sees the Chicago White Sox facing the Minnesota Twins. The Twins (49-41) lead the AL Central by four and a half games over the Cleveland Guardians and five games over the White Sox.

This will be the first of a four game series. The Twins are coming off a two-game split against the Milwaukee Brewers, the leader of the National League Central. The White Sox are coming off a four-game split against the Guardians.

On the mound, two-time All-Star Johnny Cueto gets the start for the White Sox (3-4, 2.91 ERA). Meanwhile, Sonny Gray, who is also a two-time All-Star starts for the Twins (4-2, 3.03 ERA).

4. Cincinnati Reds @ New York Yankees, Time: 7:05 pm ET, Live Stream: Jazz Sports

TV Channel: Bally Sports/YES/MLB Free Game of the Day Live Stream: Jazz Sports

At first glance, this game should be an absolute blowout. The Yankees lead Major League Baseball with a record of 62-26, while the Reds are at 33-55. The only teams worse are the Oakland Athletics and Washington Nationals who are tied at 30 wins and 60 losses.

The Reds however may make this game close because of the pitching matchup. Cincinnati is going with two-time All-Star Luis Castillo (3-4, 2.92 ERA). The Yankees counter with Nestor Cortes (7-3, 2.74 ERA). Castillo has had a very good bounce back year. After leading the National League with 75 walks and Major League Baseball with 16 losses, Castillo is an All-Star in 2022.

3. Boston Red Sox @ Tampa Bay Rays, Time: 7:10 PM ET, Live Stream: Jazz Sports

TV Channel: NESN/Bally Sports/MLB Network Live Stream: Jazz Sports

This American League East matchup has the Tampa Bay Rays (48-40) hosting the Boston Red Sox

(47-42). The Rays are going after the four-game series sweep as Tampa Bay won 10-5 on Monday, 3-2 on Tuesday and 4-1 on Wednesday.

Shane McClanahan gave up only one earned run in 6 1/3 innings of work in game three last night. You could make the argument that McClanahan has been one of the best pitchers in all of baseball. The All-Star is 10-3 with an earned run average of 1.71.

The pitching matchup Thursday has Kutter Crawford for the Red Sox (2-3, 4.50 ERA) versus Drew Rasmussen (5-3, 3.11 ERA). It should be noted that Rasmussen has only pitched five innings or more only once in his last five starts.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers @ St. Louis Cardinals: 7:15 PM ET, Live Stream: Jazz Sports

TV Channel: SNLA/Bally Sports Live Stream: Jazz Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the National League West at the moment with a record of 57 wins and 30 losses. The Dodgers are so comfortably in front of the other National League West Division opponents, the San Diego Padres are second at eight and a half games back. The Dodgers also have the best record in the National League as they are three games up on the New York Mets (55-34). The Cardinals meanwhile are at 48 wins and 43 losses. They trail the Milwaukee Brewers by two games in the NL Central and also hold the final wildcard spot.

The first two games of the series had scores of 7-6. The Cardinals won on Tuesday and the Dodgers won on Wednesday. In the Dodgers win on Wednesday, Los Angeles trailed St. Louis 6-0 after six innings before coming back to win by a run.

On the mound on Thursday, the Dodgers will start Tyler Anderson (9-1, 3.15). The Cardinals counter with Dakota Hudson (6-5, 4.00 ERA).

1. Milwaukee Brewers @ San Francisco Giants Time: 9:45 PM ET, Live Steam: Jazz Sports

TV Channel: Bally Sports/NBC Sports California Live Stream: Jazz Sports

This National League matchup has the National League Central leading Milwaukee Brewers (49-40) facing the San Francisco Giants (45-42), who are in third place in the National League West and one game back of the St. Louis Cardinals (48-43) for the final wildcard spot in the senior circuit.

The Brewers just split a two-game series against the Minnesota Twins. The Giants won two of three games against the Arizona Diamondbacks this week.

This is a great pitching matchup. The Brewers are going with Corbin Burnes (7-4, 2.20 ERA). The Giants counter with Carlos Rodon (8-5, 2.70 ERA).