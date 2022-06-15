MLB News and Rumors

Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On June 15

Jeremy Freeborn
There are 15 Major League Baseball games on June 15. Here are the five best games to watch. Betting odds courtesy of betonline, one of the best MLB sports books and Offshore Sports Books. 

5) Atlanta Braves @ Washington Nationals–Bally Sports/MASN–7:05 PM ET

The Atlanta Braves are the hottest team in baseball at the moment as they are winners of 13 straight. The 13-game winning streak is the longest winning streak in Major League Baseball this season. If they make it 14, they will need a strong outing from rookie starting pitcher Spencer Strider of Columbus, Ohio. Strider has a record of two wins and two losses with an earned run average of 2.35 so far after 14 games. The Braves (-196) are the heavy favourite to beat the Nationals (+180), and that should be no surprise whatsoever. After a slow start out of the gate, Atlanta is now at 36-27, while Washington is at 23-41.

4) Pittsburgh Pirates @ St. Louis Cardinals–Bally Sports/AT&T–7:45 PM ET

This National League Central Division matchup has intrigue because of who the Cardinals (-169) are sending to the mound. It is Jack Flaherty, who is getting the assignment after missing the entire season to date with a shoulder injury. Flaherty was outstanding for the Cardinals in 2018, 2019, and 2021. Last year he posted a record of 9-2 with an earned run average of 3.22. In 2018, Flaherty had a solid ERA of 3.34 in 28 games, and then in 2019, led the National League with a 0.97 WHIP. The Pirates (+156) will counter with rookie Roansy Contreras, who has a respectable earned run average of 2.57 after only seven games.

3) Los Angeles Angels @ Los Angeles Dodgers–Bally Sports/SNLA–10:10 pm ET

In this all-Los Angeles interleague battle, the Dodgers are currently favoured at -191, while the Angels are at +175. Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson has exceeded expectations significantly. He currently has a magnificent record of 7-0 and an earned run average of 3.07 after 11 games so far this year. The Dodgers are currently tied with the San Diego Padres for first place in the National League West at 38-23. The Angels counter with Reid Detmers, who pitched the 12th no-hitter in Angels history on May 10, in a 12-0 Angels romp over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Related: Reid Detmers Becomes 25th Rookie In MLB History To Record A No-Hitter

2) Milwaukee Brewers @ New York Mets–Bally Sports/SNY–7:10 PM ET

The Brewers and Mets are one of two games played on Wednesday, where both teams are above .500. The Brewers are second in the National League Central with a record of 34 wins and 29 losses, while the Mets are leading the National League East with a record of 41 wins and 22 losses. The Brewers (-130) trail the Cardinals by two and a half games, while the Mets (+120) lead the Braves by five games. The reason why the Brewers are the favourite is because reigning Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes (3-4, 2.48 ERA) gets the start. The Mets opened the series with a 4-0 shutout win on Tuesday thanks to eight excellent innings by Chris Bassitt.

1) Tampa Bay Rays @ New York Yankees–Bally Sports/YES–7:05 PM ET

This is must see television due to the pitching matchup. The Yankees are going with Nestor Cortes (5-2, 1.96 ERA) and the Rays are countering with Shane McClanahan (7-2, 1.87 ERA). The Yankees (-134) lead the American League East at 45-16, while the Rays (+124) are at 35-26. It is simply rare to get two pitchers with an earned run average under two pitching against each other at any time in the month of June, so this matchup is a real treat!

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

