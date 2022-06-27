Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On June 27

There are nine Major League Baseball games on June 27. As we begin summer, the MLB All-Star Game is just around the corner. Here are the five best games to watch. Betting odds courtesy of BetOnline, one of the best MLB sportsbooks and offshore sportsbooks.

5. Los Angeles Dodgers @ Colorado Rockies, Time: 8:40 PM ET, Live Stream: Jazz Sports

TV Channel: SNLA/AT&T Live Stream: Jazz Sports

In this National League West Division battle, the Colorado Rockies (31-42) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (45-26). Los Angeles leads the division by two games over the San Diego Padres.

This match has intrigue because of the pitching matchup. Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson is performing better than any Dodgers representative would have ever anticipated in 2022. He has a perfect record of 8-0 with an earned run average of exactly three. Chad Kuhl has been respectable for the Rockies (4-5, 3.95 ERA) this year. Remember having an ERA of 3.95 as a member of the Rockies is actually very solid when you consider the fact that pitchers throw in the most hitter-friendly ballpark at the Major League level.

Los Angeles is coming off a weekend series win over the Atlanta Braves. It was a rematch of the 2021 National League Championship Series.

4. Miami Marlins @ St. Louis Cardinals, Time: 7:45 PM ET, Live Stream: Jazz Sports

TV Channel: Bally Sports Live Stream: Jazz Sports

In this National League matchup, the St. Louis Cardinals (41-34) are hosting the Miami Marlins (33-38). On paper, this matchup seems lopsided when you consider the Cardinals are second in the NL Central, and the Marlins are fourth in the NL East.

However, the difference when it comes to the wins/loss records of each team, is neutralized a little bit when it comes to the pitching matchups. Pablo Lopez has been great for the Marlins as he has a record of 5-3 with an earned run average of 2.61. The Cardinals will counter with Adam Wainwright (5-5, 3.82 ERA).

3. Oakland Athletics @ New York Yankees, Time: 7:05 PM ET, Live Stream: Jazz Sports

TV Channel: NBC Sports California/YES Live Stream: Jazz Sports

The New York Yankees are starting to become must see TV every night, because they are the best team in the Major Leagues. With a record of 53 wins and 20 losses for an outstanding winning percentage of .726, the great record is magnified when you consider the fact they are in the very tough American League East. On Monday, the Yankees open up a series against the Oakland Athletics (25-49) after coming off a four-game split against the Houston Astros. After getting no-hit by the Astros on Saturday, the Yankees scored three runs in the 10th inning on Sunday in a 6-3 New York win. The Yankees hero on Sunday was Aaron Judge, who had a two-out, two-run home run in the 10th inning.

This game has a strong pitching matchup. Both starting pitchers have the exact same earned run average of 2.97. Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery has a record of three wins and one loss, and Athletics starter Phil Blackburn has a record of six wins and three losses.

2. Minnesota Twins @ Cleveland Guardians, Time: 7:10 PM ET, Live Stream: Jazz Sports

TV Channel: Bally Sports/mlb.com Free Game of the Day Live Stream: Jazz Sports

In a battle of the top two teams in the American League Central, the Cleveland Guardians (36-32) are hosting the Minnesota Twins (41-33). The Twins lead the Guardians by two games. This past weekend, Minnesota beat the Colorado Rockies in two of three games. The Guardians were swept by the red-hot Boston Red Sox in three straight games at home. On the mound, Sonny Gray gets the start for the Twins (3-1, 2.53 ERA). The Guardians will counter with Triston McKenzie (4-5, 3.51 ERA).

1. Boston Red Sox @ Toronto Blue Jays Time: 7:07 PM ET, Live Stream: Jazz Sports

TV Channel: NESN/Rogers Sportsnet Live Stream: Jazz Sports

This American League East battle, has the Toronto Blue Jays (40-32) hosting the Boston Red Sox (42-31). After the weekend results, the Blue Jays find themselves actually trailing the Red Sox by a game and a half for second place. First place in the division is in the Yankees control, but second through fourth is very tight as the Tampa Bay Rays have the same record as the Blue Jays.

Connor Seabold will get his second career start for the Red Sox in this contest. He made his Major League debut a year ago when he gave up two earned runs in three innings in a 9-8 Red Sox win over the Chicago White Sox. The Blue Jays will counter with Kevin Gausman, who has been very effective to date. He has a record of 5-6 with an earned run average of 3.19.