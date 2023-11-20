The NFL, often dubbed the ‘No Fun League,’ seems to have taken its penchant for the boring to another level this season. The NFL have been dishing out fines for some of the wildest and most absurd reasons imaginable. Some ex-players, like JJ Watt have called out the league, saying at this point they’re ‘stealing money from players.’ Here, we have compiled a list of the most ridiculous fines issued by the NFL so far in 2023.

Let’s not beat about the bush here – some of the fines doled out by the NFL this year have been absolutely wild. Players are seemingly getting fined for making standard plays, and doing their job. However, the NFL doesn’t seem to like that, so let’s dive into our list of the craziest NFL fines in 2023 so far.

5. Josh Allen (QB, Buffalo Bills) – $10,927 Fine for Pointing at a Defender

On his way to scoring a rushing touchdown, Bills QB Josh Allen points at a Bengals defender. Wow, the guy pointed at a defender! Can you believe it!?!? Absolutely shocking scenes, and it should be no surprise that the Buffalo signal-caller was issued a letter by the NFL to pay an $11k fine after such a despicable act.

#Bills QB Josh Allen was fined $10,927 by the NFL for pointing at a #Bengals defender on his touchdown run last week, via @TomPelisseropic.twitter.com/MMWc8M8nhxhttps://t.co/akYbQSubuQ pic.twitter.com/UYg4Z2aoRM — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 11, 2023

4. Patrick Ricard (FB, Baltimore Ravens) – $21,694 Fine for “Unnecessary Roughness”

Full backs are big, burly tough guys by nature and Patrick Ricard is no different. But the NFL thinks he should learn to to be a bit less rough and tough.

Watch the clip below as #42 literally does his job and blocks for his running back, driving the defender backwards. Another play deemed disgusting by the NFL office and a fine of over $21,000 issued for an absolutely standard football play.

Ravens FB Patrick Ricard was fined $21,694 for “unnecessary roughness” on this second-quarter play vs. Arizona. pic.twitter.com/mVrOrRgKel — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) November 4, 2023

3. D’Andre Swift (RB, Philadelphia Eagles) – $9,857 Fine for “Unnecessary Roughness”

This fine is lucky it’s only at number three, but it’s there because it is a relatively low fine compared to others on this list.

Watch below as D’Andre Swift hits the truck stick and like a good running back causes the defender to bounce off.

An excellent running play, right? Not according to the NFL who dinged Swift with an almost $10k fine for yet another standard play.

The NFL fined Eagles RB D’Andre Swift $9,857 for “Unnecessary Roughness” that occurred on Swift’s truck over safety Percy Butler toward the end of last week’s win at Washington Commanders: pic.twitter.com/xCxw0cLwhe — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) November 5, 2023

2. Jaylen Warren (RB, Pittsburgh Steelers) – Fined $48,556 for Lowering His Helmet

You’ll often hear coaches say young running backs are not getting in the game much because they are simply not good enough in pass protection.

Jaylen Warren appears to heed the advice of his head coach, and sticks a helmet on a pass rusher. But the NFL doesn’t like that.

Despite there not looking like there’s anything at all wrong with this play, Warren was fined a whopping $50k for it. Makes perfect sense.

Here’s the play that cost Jaylen Warren, wearing No. 30 and pass blocking here, a $48,556 fine for lowering the helmet. https://t.co/vBgXIlyVIu pic.twitter.com/YjJJOrdvq1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 28, 2023

1. Josh Jacobs (RB, Las Vegas Raiders) – Fined $21,855 for “Unnecessary Roughness”

At number one on our list is Josh Jacobs’ fine for doing his job as a running back.

Jacobs lowers his shoulders in order to drive back the defender to try and get a first down for his team.

Nope, not allowed. NFL says “no.” That’s a $22k fine for you, Mr. Jacobs.

Please do not brace for contact or try to make yards after being hit.

#Raiders RB Josh Jacobs has been fined $21,855 for Unnecessary Roughness at 0:52 in the 2nd Quarter vs the #Giants. Here’s the play at 0:52 in the 2nd quarter. No flag was thrown… pic.twitter.com/W4RbIYuCgD — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) November 11, 2023