Top five first round women’s matches at 2025 Australian Open

The 2025 Australian Open is set to start on Sunday in Melbourne (Saturday evening in North America). Here are the five most intriguing matches.

5) Naomi Osaka–JPN vs. Caroline Garcia–FRA

These two player may be unseeded, but they have been solid at grand slams in the past. Osaka won the United States Open in 2018 and 2020, and the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021. Garcia reached the semifinals of the United States Open in 2022. Osaka and Garcia have beaten each other twice before. Osaka won 6-2, 6-3 in the second round of the 2021 Australian Open and 7-5, 6-4 in the first round of Doha in 2024. Garcia won 6-4, 7-6 in the first round of the 2024 Australian Open and 7-6, 7-5 in the third round of Miami in 2024.

4) (20) Karolina Muchova–CZE vs. Nadia Podoroska–ARG

Muchova reached the French Open final of 2023, and Podoroska reached the semifinals of the French Open in 2020. Muchova won the their only WTA meeting. That was in the second round of the 2023 French Open, which Muchova won 6-3, 0-6, 6-3. Podoroska did beat Muchova in an ITF event in Brazil in 2016, 6-7, 6-3, 7-5.

3) (16) Jelena Ostapenko–LAT vs. Belinda Bencic–SUI

Ostapenko won the French Open in 2017, and Bencic reached the semifinals of the United States Open in 2019. Ostapenko and Bencic have beaten each other once. Ostapenko won 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 in the second round of Indian Wells in 2018, and Bencic won in the second round of the Australian Open in 2020, 7-5, 7-5.

2) (3) Coco Gauff–USA vs. Sofia Kenin–USA

In this all-American battle, Kenin won the 2020 Australian Open, and Gauff won the 2023 United States Open. Kenin has won two of three prior meetings. Kenin won 6-7, 6-3, 6-0 in the fourth round of the 2020 Australian Open, and 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the first round of Wimbledon in 2023. Gauff won 6-4, 6-4 in the second round of Auckland in 2023.

1) (1) Aryna Sabalenka–BLR vs. Sloane Stephens–USA

Stephens won the 2017 United States Open. Sabalenka won the Australian Open in 2023 and 2024, and the United States Open in 2024. Sabalenka has beaten Stephens all four times head to head. Sabalenka won 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 at the FedCup in 2017, 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 in the second round of the 2021 Rogers Cup in Montreal, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the second round of San Diego in 2022, and 7-6, 6-4 in the fourth round of the 2023 French Open.