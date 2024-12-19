Top Five Games in Week 16 of 2024 NFL Season

Week 16 of the 2024 National Football League season commences on Thursday. Here are the five most intriguing games on the schedule.

Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers

This AFC West Division matchup features the 9-5 Denver Broncos and the 8-6 Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday. The Broncos have won four straight games. During that stretch, they have beaten the Atlanta Falcons 38-6, the Las Vegas Raiders 29-19, the Cleveland Browns 41-32, and the Indianapolis Colts 31-13. The Chargers are looking to bounce back after being spanked 40-17 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. This will be the second meeting this year between the Broncos and Chargers. Los Angeles won on October 13 by a score of 23-16. Broncos linebacker Nick Bonitto of Fort Lauderdale, Florida is third in the NFL with 11.5 sacks and Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley of Los Angeles, California is fifth in the NFL with 132 tackles.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens

This game features the top two teams in the AFC North on Saturday. The Steelers are at 10 wins and four losses, and the Ravens are at nine wins and five losses. The Steelers won the previous meeting this year in Pittsburgh 18-16. Offensively, Ravens running back Derrick Henry of Yulee, Florida is second in rushing yards with 1474, and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson of Pompano Beach, Florida is fifth in passing yards with 3580. Meanwhile on defense, Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt of Pewaukee, Wisconsin is third in the NFL with 11.5 sacks, while Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson of New Orleans, Louisiana and Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey of Hoover, Alabama, are tied for fourth in the NFL with five interceptions.

Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs

This Saturday matchup is a battle of division leaders as the Kansas City Chiefs (13-1) lead the AFC West and the Houston Texans (9-5) lead the AFC South. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes of Tyler, Texas is battling a high ankle sprain, but is expected to play. Mahomes will have to watch out for Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter of St. Catherine, Jamaica, who is second in the NFL with 12 sacks.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders

The top two teams in the NFC East play Sunday as the 12-2 Eagles play the 9-5 Washington Commanders. The Eagles have won a franchise high 10 straight games. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley of The Bronx, New York leads the NFL with 1688 rushing yards.

Minnesota Vikings @ Seattle Seahawks

The Vikings and Seahawks are both tied for the division leads. Minnesota and the Detroit Lions both lead the NFC North at 12 wins and two losses. Seattle and the Los Angeles Rams both lead the NFC West at eight wins and six losses. Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson of Saint Rose, Louisiana is second in the NFL in receiving yards (1243), and Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy of Scottsdale, Arizona is third in the NFL in interceptions with six. Meanwhile, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith of Miami, Florida is third in the NFL in passing yards with 3623.