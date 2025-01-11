Top five headlines heading into 2025 Australian Open

The 2025 Australian Open is 16 hours away. Here are five intriguing headlines heading into the first major of the season.

5) Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek are competing.

Two of the world’s best are facing drug issues. Sinner tested positive for clostebol during Indian Wells last year. Even though he was not suspended, the World Anti Doping Agency appealed the case and the case will be heard in April. Swiatek, meanwhile, tested positive for trimetadizine in November and was suspended one full month. Many believe she got off light too because December is tennis’s offseason.

4) Novak Djokovic seeking another grand slam title.

This is not a misprint. Novak Djokovic is only ranked seventh in the world at the moment as he is trying to win his 25th grand slam title. This time with Andy Murray as his coach. Among the 25 grand slam titles, are a record 10 Australian Open titles. Djokovic’s first round opponent will be Nishesh Basavareddy of the United States. This will be Basavareddy’s first grand slam singles match, and he will play one of the greatest players of all time.

3) Welcome back Kyrgios!

For the first time since the 2022 United States Open, Australian star Nick Kyrgios, the 2022 Wimbledon finalist, is playing a grand slam singles match. His first round opponent will be Jacob Fearnley of Great Britain. The native of Edinburgh has won one grand slam match before. That came at Wimbledon last year when he beat Alejandro Moro Canas of Spain 7-5. 6-4, 7-6 in the first round.

2) Gael Monfils makes tennis history.

The French star won the ASB Classic in Auckland on Saturday. In the process, he became the oldest player to win an ATP event since 1977. At the age of 38, Monfils beat Zizou Bergs of Belgium in the final, 6-3, 6-4. The 1977 winner was 43 year old Ken Rosewall of Australia, who won in Japan.

1) Danielle Collins changes her mind.

One of the top storylines in 2024 was the fact that Danielle Collins of the United States had decided to retire at the end of 2024 even though she won Miami in the spring. The 2022 Australian Open finalist is back and is the tenth seed in Melbourne.