Top five MLB series that begin July 24

Jeremy Freeborn
Adolis Garcia

With the Major League Baseball trade deadline a week away, there are some very intriguing series that begin on Monday. Here are the five best.

Baltimore Orioles @ Philadelphia Phillies

This interleague matchup has the American League East leading Baltimore Orioles against the reigning National League champion Philadelphia Phillies. The Orioles not only lead the American League East, they have the best record in the American League at 61 wins and 38 losses. Baltimore has a two game lead over the second place Tampa Bay Rays in the division. The Phillies are second in the National League East. With a record of 53 wins and 46 losses, they are tied with the Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants for the third wildcard spot.

From a hitting perspective, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber of Middletown, Ohio is third in the National League in home runs with 26. From a pitching perspective, Orioles closer Felix Bautista of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic leads the American League with 28 saves, and Phillies starting pitcher Taijuan Walker of Shreveport, Louisiana leads the Major Leagues with 11 wins. Walker gets the start Tuesday for Philadelphia.

Seattle Mariners @ Minnesota Twins

A weekend series win by Seattle over Toronto moved the Mariners to a record of 50 wins and 49 losses, and four and a half games back of the Blue Jays for the final Wildcard Spot in the American League. The Twins are at 53 wins and 48 losses, and lead the Cleveland Guardians by three games in the American League Central.

The Mariners are led by starting pitcher George Kirby of Rye, New York, who leads the Major Leagues with 15 quality starts. The Twins are led by starting pitcher Pablo Lopez of Cabimas, Venezuela, who is second in the American League with 152 strikeouts. Kirby and Lopez go head-to-head on Tuesday in the middle game of the series.

Texas Rangers @ Houston Astros

This American League West Division battle features the division leading Texas Rangers at 59 wins and 41 losses, and the second place Houston Astros at 56 wins and 44 losses. The Astros are three games back of the Rangers and have the second wildcard spot in the junior circuit. Houston leads the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees by three games for a playoff spot.

The Rangers are led by right fielder Adolis Garcia of Ciego de Avila, Cuba and starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi of Houston, Texas. Garcia leads the Major Leagues with 80 runs batted in. Eovaldi leads the Major Leagues with 11 wins and the American League with an earned run average of 2.69. Meanwhile, Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez of Sabana Grande de Palenque, Dominican Republic is fourth in the American League with an earned run average of 2.94. Valdez gets the start for the Astros on Wednesday.

Cincinnati Reds @ Milwaukee Brewers

These are the top two teams in the National League Central. The Brewers have the best record at 55 wins and 45 losses, while the Reds are half a game back at 55 wins and 46 losses. Cincinnati also holds down the top Wildcard spot in the National League. Cincinnati is getting a marvelous season from closer Alexis Diaz of Humacao, Puerto Rico, who is second in the senior circuit with 29 saves.

Toronto Blue Jays @ Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers lead the National League West at 57 wins and 41 losses. They lead the Arizona Diamondbacks by four games and the San Francisco Giants by four and a half games. The Blue Jays are at 55 wins and 45 losses. Toronto has the third and final wildcard spot in the American League, and lead the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees by two games each, the Los Angeles Angels by four games, and the Seattle Mariners by four and a half games.

Offensively, the Blue Jays are led by shortstop Bo Bichette of Orlando, Florida. Bichette leads the American League with 130 hits. The Dodgers are led by first baseman Freddie Freeman of Villa Park, California and second baseman Mookie Betts of Nashville, Tennessee. Freeman is third in the National League with a .331 batting average and 129 hits. Betts is second in the National League with 27 home runs.

From a pitching perspective, Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano of Markham, Ontario is second in the American League with 27 saves. Meanwhile, Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman of Centennial, Colorado leads the American League with 162 strikeouts and is third in the American League with 14 quality starts.

 

 

 

 

Astros Blue Jays Brewers Dodgers Mariners MLB News and Rumors Orioles Phillies Rangers Reds Twins
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

