Top five performers from Week Eight of the 2022 NFL Season

The eighth week of the 2022 National Football League regular season has now concluded. Here are the top five players on winning teams from Halloween weekend.

5) Alvin Kamara–New Orleans Saints

New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara of Atlanta, Georgia had by far his best game of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday. He had 18 rushes for 62 yards and two touchdowns, and nine catches for 96 yards and another major score as the Saints blanked the Las Vegas Raiders 24-0. Kamara’s three touchdowns against the Raiders were his first three touchdowns of the season as he had zero after his six games.

4) Christian McCaffrey–San Francisco 49ers

It was simply a magical game for Christian McCaffrey of Castle Rock, Colorado on Sunday. In his second game in a San Francisco uniform, he had a rushing touchdown passing touchdown and receiving touchdown as the 49ers beat the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 31-14.

3) Derrick Henry–Tennessee Titans

The Titans star running back had a remarkable day on the ground. He had 32 rushes for 219 yards and two touchdowns, along with one catch for nine yards as the Tennessee Titans defeated the Houston Texans 17-10. After losing their first two games of the season to the New York Giants and the Buffalo Bills, the Titans have won their last five straight and lead the AFC South at 5-2.

2) Tua Tagovailoa–Miami Dolphins

After having concussion issues earlier in the season, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa of Ewa Beach, Hawaii rebounded with a great week eight performance. He completed 29 of 36 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns, along with five rushes for 19 yards as the Miami Dolphins defeated the Detroit Lions 31-27.

1) Jalen Hurts–Philadelphia Eagles

My opponent had Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts of Houston, Texas in fantasy this past weekend so I am “hurting” quite bad. On Sunday, Hurts completed 19 of 28 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns, along with two rushes for 10 yards as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-13. With the win, the Eagles remain the only undefeated NFL team at seven wins and zero losses.