Top Five Richest Owners In The NFL | Jody Allen Just Misses Out On Top

The NFL is one of the richest sports franchises on the planet and we’re breaking down the top five richest owners.

1. Rob Walton, Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are owned by American retail store Walmart heir Rob Walton. The billionaire is part of a group ownership that includes Starbucks’ chairwoman Mellody Hobson and F1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

Rob is the eldest son of Walmart founder Sam Walton. Rob still owns a significant share of stock in the company, and Forbes estimate his net worth at $58.2 billion, making him the 22nd richest person in the world, and one of the wealthiest men in the United States.

Rob Walton is officially the richest NFL owner ever.

2. Jody Allen, Seattle Seahawks

The owner of Seattle Seahawks is Jody Allen, who is the sister of the Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, who has now passed away. Jody’s net worth is estimated at about $20 billion.

Jody was the richest owner in the NFL before Rob Walton took over at the Denver Broncos, and there’s also a huge gap between second richest Jody and next in line number three down below.

Allen also owns NBA basketball team the Portland Trail Blazers. There was reports that Allen was set to sell up both the Seahawksand Trail Blazers inthe summer, however she came out and said they’re not for sale, but maybe they would be in the next few years.

3. David Tepper, Carolina Panthers

David Tepper is the owner of the Carolina Panthers, and he did used to lead the majority of his fellow NFL owners before the COVID-19 pandemic. He had an estimated worth of $13 billion in 2o20, which has now risen to $16.7 billion which was nearly double of the third-richest owner at that time.

Tepper went even higher than 2020 in 2021, with his net worth standing at $14.5 billion, which was a stunning 21% increase, where lots of owners lost money over the pandemic.

He wasn’t shy about donating some of his money over the past couple of year either. He donated $20 million to COVID-19 relief and paid over half a million dollars in fees for students at the University of South Carolina.

Even after all of these donations and a poor 2021 season for the Panthers, Tepper still saw a sharp rise in his net worth.

4. Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys

It comes as no surprise that Jerry Jones is among the wealthiest owners in the NFL. Just a couple of seasons ago the Dallas Cowboys sat at the top of Forbes’ list of most valuable NFL franchises at an astonishing $6.5 billion. Jones himself is now worth $11.5 billion.

He has been owner, president and general manager of the Cowboys since 1989, and it’s fair to say he’s done a lot for the team, winning three Super Bowl’s in his time.

His wealth is part of the reason he created The Star (Cowboys practice facility and HQ) and Jerry’s World (AT&T Stadium).

5. Stan Kroenke, Los Angeles Rams

Stan Kroenke comes in at fifth for the richest owners in the NFL with an estimated net worth of $10.7 billion. As controversial as it has been, he’s certainly had a ride as the owner of the Rams. In 2015, it was announced that the Kroenke Group was planning to relocate the then St. Louis Rams, to Los Angeles, which threatened their future in St. Louis.

However, since then the decision to relocate is definit

ely paying off. He just has led the Rams to their first Super Bowl title in over 20 years, and they’re only going to win more.

Kroenke owns multiple American franchise’s including the Denver Nuggets of the NBA. He also owns British football team Arsenal F.C.