UFC News and Rumors

Top Heavyweight Contender Sergei Pavlovich to Serve as Backup for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic at UFC 295

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
2 min read
UFC 277: Lewis v Pavlovich

No. 1-ranked heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich will serve as the backup for the Jones vs. Miocic fight. Pavlovich (18-1) is a Russian fighter who is known for his powerful striking. He is coming off a win over Curtis Blaydes in April.

Pavlovich has also previously served as the backup for Jones’ title fight against Gane. He would be a natural opponent for the winner of Jones vs. Miocic, and he is expected to fight the winner at some point in early 2024.

Jones vs. Miocic: A Matchup of Heavyweight Legends

The UFC has announced that Jon Jones will make his first heavyweight title defense against former champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 on November 11, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Jones (27-1, 1 NC) is the former UFC light heavyweight champion, and he moved up to heavyweight in 2022. He made his heavyweight debut in March, defeating Ciryl Gane by first-round submission to win the title. Miocic (20-4) is the former UFC heavyweight champion, and he lost the title to Francis Ngannou in 2021. He is currently ranked No. 2 in the UFC heavyweight rankings.

Jones and Miocic are two of the biggest names in UFC heavyweight history. Jones is widely considered to be one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, while Miocic is a former champion who is known for his durability and toughness and was once considered the baddest man on the planet during his championship reign.

This fight is a clash of styles, with Jones’s world-class striking facing off against Miocic’s wrestling and ground game. It is a fight that has the potential to be a classic, and it is sure to be one of the most anticipated fights of the year.

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
Garrett Kerman

