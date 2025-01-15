Tennis News and Rumors

Top nine second round matches at 2025 Australian Open

Jeremy Freeborn
Jessica Pegula

The second round is underway at the 2025 Australian Open. Here are the top nine matches.

(7) Jessica Pegula–USA vs. Elise Mertens–BEL

Pegula, the 2024 United States Open finalist, is facing Mertens, the 2018 Australian Open semifinalist. Mertens has won all three matches head-to-head. They came in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Western and Southern Open in New York (6-1, 6-3), the quarterfinals of Dubai in 2021 (5-7, 7-5, 6-0), and the third round of the 2023 French Open (6-1. 6-3).

(12) Tommy Paul–USA vs. Kei Nishikori–JPN

Paul, the 2023 Australian Open semifinalist, is facing Nishikori, the 2014 United States Open finalist. Nishikori won their only prior meeting in the quarterfinals of Washington in 2017, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4.

(13) Holger Rune–DEN vs. Matteo Berrettini–ITA

Rune, who reached the semifinals of the Paris Masters in the fall, is facing Berrettini, the 2021 Wimbledon finalist. Rune has won four of five matches head-to-head.

(16) Lorenzo Musetti-ITA vs. Denis Shapovalov–CAN

Musetti, the 2024 Wimbledon semifinalist, is facing Shapovalov the 2021 Wimbledon semifinalist. In their only prior meeting, Musetti won 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 in the second round of Indian Wells in 2024.

(18) Hubert Hurkacz–POL vs. Miomir Kecmanovic–SRB

Hurkacz, the 2021 Wimbledon semifinalist, is facing Kecmanovic, who reached the fourth round of the Australian Open last year. Hurkacz won their only prior meeting. That came in the second round of the 2023 National Bank Open in Toronto, which Hurkacz won 5-7, 6-3, 6-0.

(20) Karolina Muchova–CZE vs. Naomi Osaka–JPN

Muchova, the 2023 French Open finalist, is facing Osaka, the 2018 and 2020 United States Open champion and the 2019 and 2021 Australian Open champion. Head-to-head, they have won two matches each.

(21) Ben Shelton–USA vs. Pablo Carreno Busta–ESP

Shelton, the 2023 United States Open semifinalist, is facing Carreno Busta, the 2017 and 2020 United States Open semifinalist. This is their first ever meeting.

(27) Jordan Thompson–AUS vs. Nuno Borges–POR

Thompson, who reached the semifinals of the 2024 Paris Masters and the fourth round of the 2024 United States Open, is facing Borges, who reached the fourth round of the Australian Open and United States Open last year. Borges won their only prior meeting, 7-6, 6-3 in the first round of Estoril in 2021.

Amanda Anisimova–USA vs. Emma Raducanu–GB

Anisimova reached the French Open semifinals in 2019. Raducanu won the 2021 United States Open. This is their first ever meeting.

 

Tennis News and Rumors
