Top seven first round matches at 2024 United States Open

The final major of the tennis calendar is set to start on Monday. Here are seven very intriguing first round matchups (four on the women’s side and three on the men’s side).

Men

(13) Ben Shelton–USA vs. Dominic Thiem–Austria

Here we have Shelton, the 2023 United States Open semifinalist against Thiem, the 2020 United States Open champion. Thiem intends to retire after the Vienna Open in October. Thiem and Shelton have played each other twice. Thiem won 6-2, 6-2 in the second round of Estoril last April. Shelton won 7-6, 1-0 in the second round of the US Open last year as Thiem retired early in the second set.

(15) Holger Rune–Denmark vs. Brandon Nakashima–USA

Rune is coming off a great Cincinnati Open where he reached the semifinals, while Nakashima reached the third round of the Canadian Open and Cincinnati. Nakashima has won the two prior meetings. The first time was in the Next Gen ATP Finals in 2021, and the second time was in the second round of Shanghai in 2023 (6-0, 6-2).

Gael Monfils–France vs. Diego Schwartzman–Argentina

Here we have two unseeded grand slam semifinalists. Monfils reached the semifinals of the 2008 French Open and 2016 United States Open. Schwartzman reached the semifinals of the 2020 French Open. Schwartzman has won three of five meetings head-to-head. Monfils won in the second round of the French Open in 2015 (4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3) and the semifinals of Antwerp in 2018 (6-3, 6-4). Schwartzman won the quarterfinals of Rio de Janeiro in 2018 (6-3, 6-4), the semifinals of Vienna in 2019 (6-3, 6-2), and the second round of Vienna in 2021 (7-6, 4-6, 6-2).

Women

(5) Jasmine Paolini–Italy vs. Bianca Andreescu–Canada

Andreescu won the 2019 United States Open. Paoloni reached the final of the French Open and Wimbledon in 2024. Paolini has won the two prior matches–6-1, 3-6, 6-0 in the third round of the 2024 French Open, and 7-6, 6-1 in the third round of 2024 Wimbledon.

(7) Qinwen Zheng–China vs. Amanda Anisimova–USA

Zheng reached the Australian Open final in 2024. Anisimova reached the semifinals of the 2019 French Open. This is their first meeting all-time.

(10) Jelena Ostapenko–Latvia vs. Naomi Osaka–Japan

In a battle of grand slam champions, Ostapenko won the 2017 French Open, and Osaka won the 2018 and 2020 United States Open, and 2019 and 2021 Australian Open. Osaka won their lone prior meeting, 6-4, 7-5 in the first round of the 2016 French Open.

Emma Raducanu–Great Britain vs. Sofia Kenin–USA

This is another battle of grand slam singles champions. Raducanu won the 2021 United States Open, and Kenin won the 2020 Australian Open. This is their first meeting head-to-head.