Tennis News and Rumors

Top seven first round matches at 2024 United States Open

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
USATSI_24013511_168396541_lowres-2

The final major of the tennis calendar is set to start on Monday. Here are seven very intriguing first round matchups (four on the women’s side and three on the men’s side).

Men

(13) Ben Shelton–USA vs. Dominic Thiem–Austria

Here we have Shelton, the 2023  United States Open semifinalist against Thiem, the 2020 United States Open champion. Thiem intends to retire after the Vienna Open in October. Thiem and Shelton have played each other twice. Thiem won 6-2, 6-2 in the second round of Estoril last April. Shelton won 7-6, 1-0 in the second round of the US Open last year as Thiem retired early in the second set.

(15) Holger Rune–Denmark vs. Brandon Nakashima–USA

Rune is coming off a great Cincinnati Open where he reached the semifinals, while Nakashima reached the third round of the Canadian Open and Cincinnati. Nakashima has won the two prior meetings. The first time was in the Next Gen ATP Finals in 2021, and the second time was in the second round of Shanghai in 2023 (6-0, 6-2).

Gael Monfils–France vs. Diego Schwartzman–Argentina

Here we have two unseeded grand slam semifinalists. Monfils reached the semifinals of the 2008 French Open and 2016 United States Open. Schwartzman reached the semifinals of the 2020 French Open. Schwartzman has won three of five meetings head-to-head. Monfils won in the second round of the French Open in 2015 (4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3) and the semifinals of Antwerp in 2018 (6-3, 6-4). Schwartzman won the quarterfinals of Rio de Janeiro in 2018 (6-3, 6-4), the semifinals of Vienna in 2019 (6-3, 6-2), and the second round of Vienna in 2021 (7-6, 4-6, 6-2).

Women

(5) Jasmine Paolini–Italy vs. Bianca Andreescu–Canada

Andreescu won the 2019 United States Open. Paoloni reached the final of the French Open and Wimbledon in 2024. Paolini has won the two prior matches–6-1, 3-6, 6-0 in the third round of the 2024 French Open, and 7-6, 6-1 in the third round of 2024 Wimbledon.

(7) Qinwen Zheng–China vs. Amanda Anisimova–USA

Zheng reached the Australian Open final in 2024. Anisimova reached the semifinals of the 2019 French Open. This is their first meeting all-time.

(10) Jelena Ostapenko–Latvia vs. Naomi Osaka–Japan

In a battle of grand slam champions, Ostapenko won the 2017 French Open, and Osaka won the 2018 and 2020 United States Open, and 2019 and 2021 Australian Open. Osaka won their lone prior meeting, 6-4, 7-5 in the first round of the 2016 French Open.

Emma Raducanu–Great Britain vs. Sofia Kenin–USA

This is another battle of grand slam singles champions. Raducanu won the 2021 United States Open, and Kenin won the 2020 Australian Open. This is their first meeting head-to-head.

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: French Open

X reacts to Novak Djokovic winning gold in Olympic men’s tennis

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 4 2024
Tennis News and Rumors
Carlos Alcaraz
Five must see moments on day nine of 2024 Olympics
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 4 2024
Tennis News and Rumors
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets
Five must see moments on Day 5 of 2024 Olympics
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 31 2024
Tennis News and Rumors
Wimbledon 2023 Odds: Novak Djokovic Is The Early Betting Favorite To Win Men’s Single Title
Last five matches between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 29 2024
Tennis News and Rumors
rafael Nadal is No.2 on Top-100 Tennis Players in Career ATP Earnings
Five must see events on day three of 2024 Olympics
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 29 2024
Tennis News and Rumors
Carlos Alcaraz
X reacts to Carlos Alcaraz winning 2024 Wimbledon
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 15 2024
Tennis News and Rumors
USATSI_23735059_168396541_lowres-2
X Reacts to Barbora Krejcikova winning 2024 Wimbledon
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 13 2024
More News
Arrow to top