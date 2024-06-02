Top seven fourth round matches at 2024 French Open

The 2024 French Open is down to 16 men and 16 women heading into the fourth round starting Sunday. Here are seven intriguing matches.

7) (1) Novak Djokovic–Serbia vs. (23) Francisco Cerundolo–Argentina

Djokovic is the world number one and 24-time grand slam single champion. Among his 24 grand slams are three French Opens (2016, 2021 and 2023). Cerundolo reached the fourth round of the French Open last year, and last month reached the quarterfinals in Madrid. This will be surprisingly, their first ever meeting head to head. Djokovic is coming off a five-set, late night thriller where he beat Lorenzo Mussetti of Italy, the 30th seed, 7-5, 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 in the third round. Cerundolo meanwhile beat a higher seed, 14th ranked Tommy Paul of the United States and 2023 Australian Open semifinalist, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.

6) (7) Casper Ruud–Norway vs. (12) Taylor Fritz–United States

Ruud reached the finals of the French Open in 2022 and 2023, and the United States Open in 2022. Fritz reached the semifinals of Madrid earlier this year. Ruud won their only prior meeting, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6. That was in the round robin portion of the 2022 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. Ruud beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry, the 28th seed, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 in round three.

5) (4) Alexander Zverev–Germany vs. (13) Holger Rune–Denmark

Zverev, the 2020 United States Open finalist, needed five sets to beat Tallon Griekspoor, the 26th seed from the Netherlands, in round three, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6. Rune won their only meeting head-to-head. That was the second round of the 2022 Bavarian International Tennis Championship in Munich, which Rune won 6-3, 6-2.

4) (5) Daniil Medvedev–Russia vs. (11) Alex de Minaur–Australia

Medvedev won the 2021 United States Open. de Minaur reached the quarterfinals of Monte Carlo this year. Medvedev has won six of eight prior meetings. They have never faced each other on clay. Medvedev won their only prior match at a grand slam. That was a 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 win in the fourth round of the 2023 United States Open. de Minaur beat German Jan-Lennard Struff in round three, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.

3) (8) Hubert Hurkacz–Poland vs. (10) Gregor Dimitrov–Bulgaria

Here we have two grand slam semifinalists. Hurkacz reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2021. Dimitrov reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2014, the semifinals of the Australian Open in 2017 and the semifinals of the United States Open in 2019. Fascinatingly, Dimitrov has beaten Hurkacz in all five prior meetings. Dimitrov won their only prior match on clay, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 in the quarterfinals of Monte Carlo in 2022. Dimitrov won their only match this year, in the fourth round of Miami, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6.

2) (4) Elena Rybakina–Kazakhstan vs. (15) Elina Svitolina–Ukraine

Rybakina won Wimbledon in 2022, and Svitolina reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2019 and 2023, and the semifinals of the United States Open in 2019. Svitolina has won two of three prior matches. Svitolina won 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 in the final of Strasbourg in 2020, Rybakina won 6-4, 7-6 in the second round of Eastbourne in 2021, and Svitolina won 1-6, 7-6, 6-4 in the bronze medal match of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021. Rybakina beat 25th seed and 2018 Australian Open semifinalist Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-4, 6-2 in the third round.

1) (3) Carlos Alcaraz–Spain vs. (21) Felix Auger-Aliassime–Canada

Alcaraz, the 2022 United States Open champion, and 2023 Wimbledon champion, beat the 27th seed Sebastian Korda of the United States in the third round, 6-4, 7-6, 6-3. Auger-Aliassime, the 2021 United States Open semifinalist, beat the 15th seed and 2023 United States Open semifinalist Ben Shelton 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 in round three. Auger-Aliassime is 3-2 all-time against Alcaraz. In their only meeting this year, Alcaraz won in the third round of Indian Wells, 6-2, 6-3.