Tennis News and Rumors

Top six quarterfinal matches at 2025 Australian Open

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Wimbledon 2023 Odds: Novak Djokovic Is The Early Betting Favorite To Win Men’s Single Title

The quarterfinal matches have been determined for the 2025 Australian Open. Here are the top six matches.

MEN

(1) Jannik Sinner–ITA vs. (8) Alex de Minaur–AUS

Sinner is a two-time grand slam champion as he won the 2024 Australian Open and 2024 United States Open. de Minaur meanwhile, has not had a challenging draw to date, and will try to reach his first career grand slam semifinal. So far he is 0-4 in grand slam quarterfinals. This is the fourth straight grand slam quarterfinal de Minaur has been in as he was in the French Open, Wimbledon, and United States Open last year. Sinner is 9-0 all-time against de Minaur.

(2) Alexander Zverev–GER vs. (12) Tommy Paul–USA

Zverev is a two-time grand slam finalist (2020 United States Open and 2024 French Open). Paul reached the semifinals of the Australian Open in 2023. Paul has won the two prior meetings–in the second round of Acapulco in 2020 (6-3, 6-4), and the second round of Indian Wells in 2022 (6-2, 4-6, 7-6).

(3) Carols Alcaraz–ESP vs. (7) Novak Djokovic–SRB

Alcaraz has won four grand slam titles (two Wimbledons, one French Open and one United States Open). Djokovic has won 24 grand slam titles (10 Australian Opens, seven Wimbledons, three French Opens, and four United States Opens). Djokovic has won four of seven matches all-time, with their last meeting coming at the gold medal match of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, which Djokovic won 7-6, 7-6.

WOMEN

(1) Aryna Sabalenka–BLR vs. (27) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova–RUS

Sabalenka won the Australian Open in 2023 and 2024. Pavlyuchenkova reached the final of the French Open in 2021. Pavlyuchenkova has won two of three meetings. Pavlyuchenkova won 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the first round of the 2019 Rogers Cup in Toronto, and 6-4, 2-6, 6-0 in the third round of the 2021 French Open. Sabalenka won 6-2, 6-3 in the semifinals of the 2021 Madrid Open.

(2) Iga Swiatek–POL vs. (8) Emma Navarro–USA

Swiatek is a five-time grand slam singles champion (four French Opens and one United States Open). Navarro reached the semifinals of the 2024 United States Open. Swiatek won their only prior match, 6-0, 6-2 in the first round of Charleston in 2018.

(19) Madison Keys–USA vs. (28) Elina Svitolina–UKR

Keys reached the final of the 2017 United States Open. Svitolina reached the semifinals of the United States Open and Wimbledon in 2019, and Wimbledon again in 2023. Keys has won three of five meetings all-time.

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Aryna Sabalenka

Top nine fourth round matches at 2025 Australian Open

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 18 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff
Seven Americans in the fourth round of the 2025 Australian Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 18 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Monfils and Svitolina
Married couple knockout world number fours at 2025 Australian Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 18 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
USATSI_25183172_168396541_lowres-2
Eva Lys becomes first lucky loser to reach women’s fourth round of Australian Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 18 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Carlos Alcaraz
Top six third round men’s matches at 2025 Australian Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 16 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Iga Swiatek
Best seven third round women’s matches of 2025 Australian Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 16 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
USATSI_21292878_168396541_lowres-2
Learner Tien stuns Danill Medvedev at 2025 Australian Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 16 2025
More News
Arrow to top