Top six quarterfinal matches at 2025 Australian Open

The quarterfinal matches have been determined for the 2025 Australian Open. Here are the top six matches.

MEN

(1) Jannik Sinner–ITA vs. (8) Alex de Minaur–AUS

Sinner is a two-time grand slam champion as he won the 2024 Australian Open and 2024 United States Open. de Minaur meanwhile, has not had a challenging draw to date, and will try to reach his first career grand slam semifinal. So far he is 0-4 in grand slam quarterfinals. This is the fourth straight grand slam quarterfinal de Minaur has been in as he was in the French Open, Wimbledon, and United States Open last year. Sinner is 9-0 all-time against de Minaur.

(2) Alexander Zverev–GER vs. (12) Tommy Paul–USA

Zverev is a two-time grand slam finalist (2020 United States Open and 2024 French Open). Paul reached the semifinals of the Australian Open in 2023. Paul has won the two prior meetings–in the second round of Acapulco in 2020 (6-3, 6-4), and the second round of Indian Wells in 2022 (6-2, 4-6, 7-6).

(3) Carols Alcaraz–ESP vs. (7) Novak Djokovic–SRB

Alcaraz has won four grand slam titles (two Wimbledons, one French Open and one United States Open). Djokovic has won 24 grand slam titles (10 Australian Opens, seven Wimbledons, three French Opens, and four United States Opens). Djokovic has won four of seven matches all-time, with their last meeting coming at the gold medal match of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, which Djokovic won 7-6, 7-6.

WOMEN

(1) Aryna Sabalenka–BLR vs. (27) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova–RUS

Sabalenka won the Australian Open in 2023 and 2024. Pavlyuchenkova reached the final of the French Open in 2021. Pavlyuchenkova has won two of three meetings. Pavlyuchenkova won 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the first round of the 2019 Rogers Cup in Toronto, and 6-4, 2-6, 6-0 in the third round of the 2021 French Open. Sabalenka won 6-2, 6-3 in the semifinals of the 2021 Madrid Open.

(2) Iga Swiatek–POL vs. (8) Emma Navarro–USA

Swiatek is a five-time grand slam singles champion (four French Opens and one United States Open). Navarro reached the semifinals of the 2024 United States Open. Swiatek won their only prior match, 6-0, 6-2 in the first round of Charleston in 2018.

(19) Madison Keys–USA vs. (28) Elina Svitolina–UKR

Keys reached the final of the 2017 United States Open. Svitolina reached the semifinals of the United States Open and Wimbledon in 2019, and Wimbledon again in 2023. Keys has won three of five meetings all-time.