Top Ten NHL European born free agent signings in 2023

Earlier today we had a look at the top 11 American born free agent signings in the National Hockey League. Now it is time to take a look at the top 10 European born free agent signings over the first weekend of NHL free agency that switched teams.

1) Daniel Sprong

The right winger from Amsterdam, Netherlands signed a one-year deal worth $2 million with the Detroit Red Wings. He had 21 goals and 25 assists for 46 points last season with the Seattle Kraken. He has previously played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, and Washington Capitals.

2) Dmitry Orlov

The defenseman from Novokuznetsk, Russia signed a two-year deal worth $15.5 million with the Carolina Hurricanes. He had seven goals and 29 assists for 36 points last season with the Capitals and Boston Bruins. Orlov won a Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018.

3) John Klingberg

The defenseman from Gothenburg, Sweden signed a one-year deal worth $4.15 million with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had 10 goals and 23 assists for 33 points with the Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild last season, but has been a disastrous -53 over the last two seasons in Dallas, Anaheim and Minnesota. Klingberg represented the Stars in the 2018 NHL All-Star Game.

4) Lars Eller

The centre from Rodovre, Denmark signed a two-year deal worth $4.9 million with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He had 10 goals and 13 assists for 23 points in 2022-23 with the Capitals and Colorado Avalanche. He has previously played for the St. Louis Blues, Montreal Canadiens, and was Orlov’s teammate when Washington won the 2018 Stanley Cup.

5) Oliver Ekman-Larsson

The defenseman from Karlskrona, Sweden signed a one-year deal worth $2.25 million with the Florida Panthers. He had two goals and 20 assists for 22 points with the Vancouver Canucks in 2022-23. Ekman-Larsson previously played 11 seasons in Arizona before joining Vancouver in 2021.

6) Joonas Korpisalo

The goaltender from Pori, Finland signed a four-year deal worth $20 million with the Ottawa Senators. He had a record of 18 wins, 14 regulation losses and four losses in extra time last year with Columbus and Los Angeles.

7) Radko Gudas

The defenseman from Prague, Czechia signed a three-year deal worth $12 million with the Anaheim Ducks. Last season with the Florida Panthers, he had two goals and 15 assists for 17 points. Gudas has previously played for the Tampa Bay Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals. Known for his physicality, he has 843 penalty minutes in 682 games.

8) Teddy Blueger

The centre from Riga, Latvia signed a one year deal worth $1.9 million with the Vancouver Canucks. Last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Vegas Golden Knights, he had four goals and 12 assists for 16 points. Blueger won a Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights in 2023.

8) Dmitry Kulikov

The defenseman from Lipetsk, Russia signed a one-year deal worth $1 million with the Florida Panthers. He initially plated for the Panthers from 2009 to 2016. Since then Kulikov has been with the Buffalo Sabres, Winnipeg Jets, New Jersey Devils, Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins. Last season with the Ducks and Penguins, Kulikov had three goals and 13 assists for 16 points.

10) Erik Kallgren

The goaltender from Stockholm, Sweden signed a one-year deal worth $775,000 with the New Jersey Devils. He played 10 games last season for the Toronto Maple Leafs and had a record of three wins, two regulation losses, and four losses in extra time, with a goals against average of 2.67, and a save percentage of .898.