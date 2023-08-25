The final FedEx Cup Playoff event is underway as the 30-player field took on East Lake Golf Club for the 2023 Tour Championship.

Like in previous years, the highest-ranked players received a stroke advantage over the field. However, that didn’t matter much as the world’s top golfers have the ability to make up ground in a hurry.

That was exactly the case on Thursday, as pre-round leader Scottie Scheffler has already dropped down to fourth place.

With $75 million in cash bonuses and Ryder Cup implications on the line, the stakes are bigger than ever for some players this week. A great showing at the Tour Championship might be enough to get someone in if they didn’t already qualify through standings.

Tour Championship Round 1 Leaderboard

The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings played in Atlanta this weekend. While some players were given a stroke advantage, the scoreboard has almost evened out already.

After the first round, Collin Morikawa shot an eye-popping 9-under 61 to become the new leader. He started the day 1-under and found his way to the top of the leaderboard despite being 9 strokes behind leader Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler has been the best player all year, however, his putting game has struggled all season. He’s been having trouble closing out tournaments. With a huge lead heading into East Lake, he finished the day fourth after triple-bogeying hole No. 15.

Meanwhile, it’s no surprise that Viktor Hovland is at the top of the leaderboard after winning the BMW Championship. After watching Morikawa’s near-perfect day, it’s possible for any player to turn around and win the Tour Championship.

Check out the Tour Championship standings after round 1 below.

Position PLAYER TOTAL ROUND R1 T1 Collin Morikawa -10 -9 61 T1 Keegan Bradley -10 -7 63 T1 Viktor Hovland -10 -2 68 4 Scottie Scheffler -9 1 71 T5 Adam Schenk -8 -7 63 T5 Russell Henley -8 -5 65 T7 Matt Fitzpatrick -7 -3 67 T7 Rory McIlroy -7 E 70 T7 Jon Rahm -7 -1 69 T10 Tyrrell Hatton -6 -6 64 T10 Xander Schauffele -6 -3 67 T10 Wyndham Clark -6 -2 68 T10 Brian Harman -6 -2 68 T14 Tom Kim -5 -3 67 T14 Rickie Fowler -5 -2 68 T14 Patrick Cantlay -5 -1 69 T17 Sepp Straka -4 -4 66 T17 Jason Day -4 -3 67 T17 Sam Burns -4 -4 66 T17 Max Homa -4 E 70 21 Lucas Glover -3 2 72 T22 Corey Conners -2 E 70 T22 Si Woo Kim -2 E 70 T22 Tony Finau -2 E 70 T22 Tommy Fleetwood -2 1 71 T26 Jordan Spieth -1 -1 69 T26 Sungjae Im -1 1 71 T28 Taylor Moore E 1 71 T28 Nick Taylor E 1 71 30 Emiliano Grillo 3 3 73

Tour Championship Round 2 Tee Times

Unlike previous weeks, the PGA Tour will be releasing tee times after every round. The Tour Championship will be teeing off at the same time but pairings will be matched up with the next ranked player.

Tee times will be dependent on the player’s standings with the worst-ranked players teeing off first and the round leader as the last group to go.

After round 1, Nick Taylor (even) and Emiliano Grillo (+3) are the first ground to tee off in Round 2 at 11:26 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, the last pairing, Collin Morikawa (-10) and Keegan Bradley (-10) will be the last group to tee off at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the Tour Championship Round 2 tee times below.

Tee Times (ET) Pairings 11:26 a.m. Nick Taylor, Emiliano Grillo 11:37 a.m. Sungjae Im, Taylor Moore 11:48 a.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Jordan Spieth 11:59 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Tony Finau 12:10 p.m. Lucas Glover, Corey Conners 12:21 p.m. Sam Burns, Max Homa 12:32 p.m. Sepp Straka, Jason Day 12:43 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay 12:54 p.m. Brian Harman, Tom Kim 1:05 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark 1:16 p.m. Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton 1:27 p.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy 1:38 p.m. Adam Schenk, Russell Henley 1:49 p.m. Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler 2:00 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley

Golf Betting Guides 2023