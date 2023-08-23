The 2023 Tour Championship will tee off from East Lake Golf Club on Thursday morning, as the field competes for a share of a $75 million purse. Find the Tour Championship 2023 tee times, featured groups, key pairings, and weather forecast for all four days at East Lake Golf Club.

The final FedEx Cup Playoff event tees off this weekend as the 30-player field heads to Atlanta, Georgia for the 2023 Tour Championship.

While the field is small, the tournament will feature a staggered start at East Lake, giving the top players an early lead right from the opening hole.

This week, players will be competing for $75 million in bonus money with the winner taking home a cool $18 million. However, due to the staggered start, the favored players have the best chances to win.

Tee times will begin around 11:26 a.m. ET featuring only 15 groups. But with all of the PGA Tour’s best players in action, the Tour Championship has some exciting pairings this weekend.

The weather forecast is looking absolutely perfect with sunny skies throughout the weekend. The weather conditions aren’t going to be harsh, making for good finish to end the 2023 PGA Tour season.

Tour Championship 2023 Field

The Tour Championship will be made up of the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup rankings.

The top of the leaderboard includes Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy, but there are several other golfers to keep an eye on this week.

Players won’t be competing for anymore FedEx Cup points anymore this weekend.

Instead, there is $75 million in bonus money up for grabs at East Lake, but to escape with the win, most golfers will have to come from behind.

By advancing to the Tour Championship, all participants this weekend received an automatic two-year exemption on the Tour.

Unlike the other FedEx Cup Playoff events, the Tour Championship will feature a staggered start, meaning the No.1 ranked player will start 10-under, meaning Scheffler will be even tougher to beat.

Tour Championship 2023 Tee Times

Since it’s only a 30-player field, there will only be 15 pairings teeing off at East Lake.

Tee times begin the latest that they have all season at around 11:26 a.m. ET with the groups teeing off in 11-minute intervals. The last group is scheduled to tee off at 2 p.m. ET.

The first group to tee kick off the FedEx Cup Playoffs will feature Jordan Spieth and Sepp Straka. Due to the small field size, there will only be groups of two this weekend.

Featured Groups for Round 1

It’s the playoffs, so every pairing in the field for the Tour Championship is a featured group to watch.

The top groups are sorted based on their FedEx Cup rankings. That means the top-ranked players will be paired together this weekend.

The first and second players on the FedEx Cup Standings, Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland will be one of the main pairs to watch this weekend. The rest of the field will be sorted according to their rankings, including Rory McIlroy and John Rahm, who will be matched up at East Lake.

Basically, each pairing is a must-watch and tee times begin at 11:26 a.m. ET. Since it’s a staggered start, players teeing off earlier have a tougher weekend ahead of them.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 1 and when they will tee off at East Lake Golf Club.

1:16 p.m. ET: Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark

1:27 p.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman

1:38 p.m. ET: Lucas Glover, Max Homar

1:49 p.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm

2:00 p.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

Tee time (ET) Players 11:26 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka 11:37 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Tyrrell Hatton 11:48 a.m. Jason Day, Sam Burns 11:59 a.m. Adam Schenk, Collin Morikawa 12:10 p.m. Taylor Moore, Nick Taylor 12:21 p.m. Corey Conners, Si Woo Kim 12:32 p.m. Sungjae Im, Tony Finau 12:43 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Tom Kim 12:54 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler 1:05 p.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley 1:16 p.m. Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick 1:27 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman 1:38 p.m. Lucas Glover, Max Homa 1:49 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm 2 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

Tour Championship 2023 Weather Forecast

The PGA Tour is heading to Atlanta, Georgia for the 2023 Tour Championship.

For the first time in a while, the field has lucked out with some really nice weather. While It’s going to blazing hot in Atlanta with temperatures reaching as high as 102°F, there won’t be any tough weather conditions other than the heat.

There is no rain in the forecast or crazy winds. Thankfully, the 2023 PGA Tour season ends with some great weather.

Check out the chart for the 2023 Tour Championship weather forecast for the entire weekend in Atlanta below.

Day Temp (°F) AM Winds (Gusts) % AM Rains PM Winds (Gusts) %PM Rains Thursday 97 / 77 S 4 mph (7 mph) 20% W 4 mph (6 mph) 20% Friday 102 / 79 NW 7 mph (11 mph) 20% NW 7 mph (12 mph) 20% Saturday 102 / 81 NW 7 mph (11 mph) 0% NW 9 mph (13 mph) 10% Sunday 99 / 77 NW 6 mph (8 mph) 0% NW 9 mph (13 mph) 20%

