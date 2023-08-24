Tour Championship History, Past Winners & Results

The 2023 Tour Championship is set to tee off from the iconic East Lake Golf Club on Thursday morning. This year, only the top 20 players in the FedEx Cup standings will compete for a chance at $75 million in bonus money.

Tour Championship History

The Tour Championship has been the final event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs since 2007. Prior to that, the event only invited the top 30 money leaders of the past PGA tour season.

Prior to 2023, the tournament hosted a field of 50 players but the format changed when the PGA Tour decided to add progressive cuts to the end of each postseason event.

The Tour Championship is the final event of the event of the season. It’s been held at the East Lake Golf Club since 2004, which is one of the hardest courses on the Tour.

Since 2019, when the FedEx Cup was reduced to three events, the purses have been outrageous. In 2023, the purse is valued at $75 million.

Unlike other PGA Tour events, the Tour Championship features a staggered start which gives the leader of the FedEx Cup points a stroke lead at the beginning of the first round.

Tour Championship Past Winners & Results

While it’s a fairly new event, the Tour Championship has been around for 36 years starting in 1987.

It’s hosted at one of the more iconic venues on the Tour, East Lake Golf Club, which is the oldest course in Atlanta.

Some of the world’s best players have claimed the Tour Championship over the years, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, and more.

Out of all the winners, McIlroy has profited most from the Tour Championship. He’s absolutely unbelievable at East Lake, but since the major purse increase McIlroy has taken home at least $35 million from the Tour Championship.

Here are the players with the most Tour Championship wins of all time.

Most Tour Championship Wins of All-Time

Tiger Woods (3) Rory McIlroy (3) Phil Mickelson (2)

For the complete Tour Championship results, check out the chart below.

Year Winner To par Margin of victory Purse ($) 2023 TBD TBD TBD $75,000,000 2022 Rory McIlroy (3) −21 (−4) 1 stroke $75,000,000 2021 Patrick Cantlay −21 (−10) 1 stroke $60,000,000 2020 Dustin Johnson −21 (−10) 3 strokes $60,000,000 2019 Rory McIlroy (2) −18 (−5) 4 strokes $60,000,000 2018 Tiger Woods (3) 269 −11 $9,000,000 2017 Xander Schauffele 268 −12 $8,750,000 2016 Rory McIlroy 268 −12 $8,500,000 2015 Jordan Spieth 271 −9 $8,250,000 2014 Billy Horschel 269 −11 $8,000,000 2013 Henrik Stenson 267 −13 $8,000,000 2012 Brandt Snedeker 270 −10 $8,000,000 2011 Bill Haas 272 −8 $8,000,000 2010 Jim Furyk 272 −8 $7,500,000 2009 Phil Mickelson (2) 271 −9 7,500,000 2008 Camilo Villegas 273 −7 7,000,000 2007 Tiger Woods (2) 257 −23 7,000,000 2006 Adam Scott 269 −11 6,500,000 2005 Bart Bryant 263 −17 6,500,000 2004 Retief Goosen 269 −11 6,000,000 2003 Chad Campbell 268 −16 6,000,000 2002 Vijay Singh 268 −12 5,000,000 2001 Mike Weir 270 −14 5,000,000 2000 Phil Mickelson 267 −13 5,000,000 1999 Tiger Woods 269 −15 5,000,000 1998 Hal Sutton 274 −6 4,000,000 1997 David Duval 273 −11 4,000,000 1996 Tom Lehman 268 −12 3,000,000 1995 Billy Mayfair 280 E 3,000,000 1994 Mark McCumber 274 −10 3,000,000 1993 Jim Gallagher Jr. 277 −7 3,000,000 1992 Paul Azinger 276 −8 2,000,000 1991 Craig Stadler 279 −5 2,000,000 1990 Jodie Mudd 273 −11 2,500,000 1989 Tom Kite 276 −8 2,500,000 1988 Curtis Strange 279 −9 2,000,000 1987 Tom Watson 268 −12 2,000,000

Golf Betting Guides 2023