Tour Championship History, Past Winners & Results

The 2023 Tour Championship is set to tee off from the iconic East Lake Golf Club on Thursday morning. This year, only the top 20 players in the FedEx Cup standings will compete for a chance at $75 million in bonus money.
Tour Championship History
The Tour Championship has been the final event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs since 2007. Prior to that, the event only invited the top 30 money leaders of the past PGA tour season.
Prior to 2023, the tournament hosted a field of 50 players but the format changed when the PGA Tour decided to add progressive cuts to the end of each postseason event.
The Tour Championship is the final event of the event of the season. It’s been held at the East Lake Golf Club since 2004, which is one of the hardest courses on the Tour.
Since 2019, when the FedEx Cup was reduced to three events, the purses have been outrageous. In 2023, the purse is valued at $75 million.
Unlike other PGA Tour events, the Tour Championship features a staggered start which gives the leader of the FedEx Cup points a stroke lead at the beginning of the first round.
Tour Championship Past Winners & Results
While it’s a fairly new event, the Tour Championship has been around for 36 years starting in 1987.
It’s hosted at one of the more iconic venues on the Tour, East Lake Golf Club, which is the oldest course in Atlanta.
Some of the world’s best players have claimed the Tour Championship over the years, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, and more.
Out of all the winners, McIlroy has profited most from the Tour Championship. He’s absolutely unbelievable at East Lake, but since the major purse increase McIlroy has taken home at least $35 million from the Tour Championship.
Here are the players with the most Tour Championship wins of all time.
Most Tour Championship Wins of All-Time
- Tiger Woods (3)
- Rory McIlroy (3)
- Phil Mickelson (2)
For the complete Tour Championship results, check out the chart below.
|Year
|Winner
|To par
|Margin of
victory
|Purse ($)
|2023
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|$75,000,000
|2022
|Rory McIlroy (3)
|−21 (−4)
|1 stroke
|$75,000,000
|2021
|Patrick Cantlay
|−21 (−10)
|1 stroke
|$60,000,000
|2020
|Dustin Johnson
|−21 (−10)
|3 strokes
|$60,000,000
|2019
|Rory McIlroy (2)
|−18 (−5)
|4 strokes
|$60,000,000
|2018
|Tiger Woods (3)
|269
|−11
|$9,000,000
|2017
|Xander Schauffele
|268
|−12
|$8,750,000
|2016
|Rory McIlroy
|268
|−12
|$8,500,000
|2015
|Jordan Spieth
|271
|−9
|$8,250,000
|2014
|Billy Horschel
|269
|−11
|$8,000,000
|2013
|Henrik Stenson
|267
|−13
|$8,000,000
|2012
|Brandt Snedeker
|270
|−10
|$8,000,000
|2011
|Bill Haas
|272
|−8
|$8,000,000
|2010
|Jim Furyk
|272
|−8
|$7,500,000
|2009
|Phil Mickelson (2)
|271
|−9
|7,500,000
|2008
|Camilo Villegas
|273
|−7
|7,000,000
|2007
|Tiger Woods (2)
|257
|−23
|7,000,000
|2006
|Adam Scott
|269
|−11
|6,500,000
|2005
|Bart Bryant
|263
|−17
|6,500,000
|2004
|Retief Goosen
|269
|−11
|6,000,000
|2003
|Chad Campbell
|268
|−16
|6,000,000
|2002
|Vijay Singh
|268
|−12
|5,000,000
|2001
|Mike Weir
|270
|−14
|5,000,000
|2000
|Phil Mickelson
|267
|−13
|5,000,000
|1999
|Tiger Woods
|269
|−15
|5,000,000
|1998
|Hal Sutton
|274
|−6
|4,000,000
|1997
|David Duval
|273
|−11
|4,000,000
|1996
|Tom Lehman
|268
|−12
|3,000,000
|1995
|Billy Mayfair
|280
|E
|3,000,000
|1994
|Mark McCumber
|274
|−10
|3,000,000
|1993
|Jim Gallagher Jr.
|277
|−7
|3,000,000
|1992
|Paul Azinger
|276
|−8
|2,000,000
|1991
|Craig Stadler
|279
|−5
|2,000,000
|1990
|Jodie Mudd
|273
|−11
|2,500,000
|1989
|Tom Kite
|276
|−8
|2,500,000
|1988
|Curtis Strange
|279
|−9
|2,000,000
|1987
|Tom Watson
|268
|−12
|2,000,000
