Tour Championship History, Past Winners & Results

The 2023 Tour Championship is set to tee off from the iconic East Lake Golf Club on Thursday morning. This year, only the top 20 players in the FedEx Cup standings will compete for a chance at $75 million in bonus money.

Tour Championship History

The Tour Championship has been the final event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs since 2007. Prior to that, the event only invited the top 30 money leaders of the past PGA tour season.

Prior to 2023, the tournament hosted a field of 50 players but the format changed when the PGA Tour decided to add progressive cuts to the end of each postseason event.

The Tour Championship is the final event of the event of the season. It’s been held at the East Lake Golf Club since 2004, which is one of the hardest courses on the Tour.

Since 2019, when the FedEx Cup was reduced to three events, the purses have been outrageous. In 2023, the purse is valued at $75 million.

Unlike other PGA Tour events, the Tour Championship features a staggered start which gives the leader of the FedEx Cup points a stroke lead at the beginning of the first round.

Tour Championship Past Winners & Results

While it’s a fairly new event, the Tour Championship has been around for 36 years starting in 1987.

It’s hosted at one of the more iconic venues on the Tour, East Lake Golf Club, which is the oldest course in Atlanta.

Some of the world’s best players have claimed the Tour Championship over the years, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, and more.

Out of all the winners, McIlroy has profited most from the Tour Championship. He’s absolutely unbelievable at East Lake, but since the major purse increase McIlroy has taken home at least $35 million from the Tour Championship.

Here are the players with the most Tour Championship wins of all time.

Most Tour Championship Wins of All-Time

  1. Tiger Woods (3)
  2. Rory McIlroy (3)
  3. Phil Mickelson (2)

For the complete Tour Championship results, check out the chart below.

Year Winner To par Margin of

victory

 Purse ($)
2023 TBD TBD TBD $75,000,000
2022 Rory McIlroy (3) −21 (−4) 1 stroke $75,000,000
2021 Patrick Cantlay −21 (−10) 1 stroke $60,000,000
2020 Dustin Johnson −21 (−10) 3 strokes $60,000,000
2019 Rory McIlroy (2) −18 (−5) 4 strokes $60,000,000
2018 Tiger Woods (3) 269 −11 $9,000,000
2017 Xander Schauffele 268 −12 $8,750,000
2016 Rory McIlroy 268 −12 $8,500,000
2015 Jordan Spieth 271 −9 $8,250,000
2014 Billy Horschel 269 −11 $8,000,000
2013 Henrik Stenson 267 −13 $8,000,000
2012 Brandt Snedeker 270 −10 $8,000,000
2011 Bill Haas 272 −8 $8,000,000
2010 Jim Furyk 272 −8 $7,500,000
2009 Phil Mickelson (2) 271 −9 7,500,000
2008 Camilo Villegas 273 −7 7,000,000
2007 Tiger Woods (2) 257 −23 7,000,000
2006 Adam Scott 269 −11 6,500,000
2005 Bart Bryant 263 −17 6,500,000
2004 Retief Goosen 269 −11 6,000,000
2003 Chad Campbell 268 −16 6,000,000
2002 Vijay Singh 268 −12 5,000,000
2001 Mike Weir 270 −14 5,000,000
2000 Phil Mickelson 267 −13 5,000,000
1999 Tiger Woods 269 −15 5,000,000
1998 Hal Sutton 274 −6 4,000,000
1997 David Duval 273 −11 4,000,000
1996 Tom Lehman 268 −12 3,000,000
1995 Billy Mayfair 280 E 3,000,000
1994 Mark McCumber 274 −10 3,000,000
1993 Jim Gallagher Jr. 277 −7 3,000,000
1992 Paul Azinger 276 −8 2,000,000
1991 Craig Stadler 279 −5 2,000,000
1990 Jodie Mudd 273 −11 2,500,000
1989 Tom Kite 276 −8 2,500,000
1988 Curtis Strange 279 −9 2,000,000
1987 Tom Watson 268 −12 2,000,000

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
