Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe gets positive injury update

Jon Conahan
The Portland Trail Blazers got some unfortunate news during the NBA Summer League as Shaedon Sharpe, their first-round pick of this year’s NBA draft, was injured with a labral tear. There were reports that Sharpe could require surgery for this injury, but the Trail Blazers have cleared that up and gave a positive update.

The Blazers posted a press release,

“Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe underwent further evaluation of a small labral tear in his left shoulder, and it has been determined that surgery will not be required, the team announced today.

Sharpe will continue rehabilitation and is expected to be available for Fall training camp.

The injury occurred during Portland’s Summer League game against Detroit on Thursday, July 7.”

This is big-time news for the Portland Trail Blazers. There were some worries about Sharpe coming into the NBA draft because he didn’t play one single game at the University of Kentucky. He was one of the highest recruits in high school basketball before he decided to reclassify into the 2022 class, joining the Kentucky Wildcats a season ago.

If he can do what they’re predicting him to do, he could be a huge addition to this Trail Blazers team. Portland made some interesting moves over the offseason, including the addition of Jerami Grant from the Detroit Pistons. They’re hoping that they can build a competent roster around Damian Lillard and possibly make a deep push in the Western Conference playoffs.

Shaedon Sharpe likely is going to have to fight for a spot this coming year, but from the reports, he has more than a legit opportunity to possibly even be a starter down the road. It’s not going to be an easy task for him to do so with Damian Lillard and some of their other guards, but he has the talent to do so and if he continues working hard and can bounce back from this injury, the Blazers will be in a great place.

