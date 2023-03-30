NFL News and Rumors

Travis Kelce Hilariously Fails At Naming The NFL Coaches In Group Picture

Wendi Oliveros
rsz_travis-kelce-jason-kelce-1-dc9a54bd19354c4bab647fc7f64d96a5

On their New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce challenged his brother Travis Kelce to name all of the head coaches in the group picture taken earlier this week at the NFL spring meetings.

The result was both disastrous and hilarious, and watching the video will instantly give you a laugh and make your day happier.

If Travis not knowing people does not crack you up, his brother Jason’s reactions and uproarious laughter will.

Who He Does Not Know

Jason has to help him with the new Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals head coaches, Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon respectively.

They are the former offensive and defensive coordinators for the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis’s team faced them in the Super Bowl.

Travis has no idea who Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is.

The Chiefs have faced the Browns multiple times since Stefanski became the Browns’ head coach in 2020 including in the 2021 divisional playoff game.

Speaking of coaches he should be familiar with, he somehow does not know Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zach Taylor.

They have faced each other often in the past two seasons.

Who He Knows

He knows established guys like Pete Carroll, Sean Payton, Bill Belichick, Matt LaFleur, and Ron Rivera to name a few.

Of course, he knows his own head coach Andy Reid also.

Nick Sirianni was not in the picture, but presumably, he would have known him since he just saw him at Super Bowl 57.

In His Defense, It Is Hard To Identify Them

In Travis’s defense, it is really hard to identify each of them when they are in a picture taken pretty far away to fit all of them in.

We are also used to seeing them on game days with headsets wearing clothes and hats with team logos.

At least the Kelce brothers kept it on the level of fun and games.

They did not (and probably cannot since they are both active players) try to predict who will get fired first among the men pictured.

That could be a game for a different day or network to take on.

 

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

 

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

