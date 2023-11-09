NFL News and Rumors

Travis Kelce Set To Travel to Argentina for Taylor Swift Eras Tour

Gia Nguyen
The Kansas City Chiefs are officially on their bye week after traveling to Germany last weekend to take on the Miami Dolphins. For some players, a bye week is used for rest, recovery, and spending time with their families. But for others like tight end Travis Kelce, the week off is looking a little more exciting.

There is speculation that Kelce will be paying pop star and rumored girlfriend Taylor Swift a visit as she makes the next stop on her Eras Tour. The Chiefs won’t be returning to the gridiron until November 20, giving the tight end plenty of time to make a trip south of the equator.

According to reports, Kelce is planning to return to the United States on Sunday in order to be back in time for Week 11 practices.

The Chiefs will be preparing for a Super Bowl 2023 rematch versus the Philadelphia Eagles in primetime on Monday Night Football.

Travis Kelce Teases Plans To Head to Eras Tour in Argentina

The love story continues for Kelce and Swift, as sources have confirmed that he is heading to South America for the next stop of her Eras Tour.

Swift is set to perform three shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina on November 9th, followed by two nights in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

On the latest episode of his podcast “New Heights”, Kelce hinted at maybe traveling to somewhere sunny during his bye week.

His brother, Jason Kelce even teased “Somewhere South? Closer to the equator.”

While the tight end may be present for the Eras Tour, after the bye week, it’s back to business as usual. The Chiefs will look to take on the on Monday Night Football in a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl. The game will also feature another showdown for the Kelce brothers.

Travis Kelce Receives 2023’s Sexiest Athlete Nomination

Since dating Taylor Swift, many fans claimed that the pop star put Kelce on the map. Recently, Kelce was named 2023’s Sexiest Athlete by People Magazine.

It’s been a whirlwind romance for the pair and has been nothing but good publicity for everyone involved, including the NFL. Swift has single-handedly increased NFL viewership in key demographics after being spotted at Chiefs games. Meanwhile, Kelce has been spotted everywhere with the pop star, sending the internet into a frenzy about the newest power couple.

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
