Troy Aikman Nearly Came Out of Retirement in 2003

Mathew Huff
NFL: NFL Draft

On Adam Schefter’s podcast, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Troy Aikman, dropped a bombshell. The former Dallas signal caller who retired in 2000 apparently mulled coming out of retirement to play for the Miami Dolphins in 2003.

“I had a chance initially and I was gonna do it quite honestly,” Aikman told Schefter. “I was gonna come back and the Dolphins were looking at me. Dave Wannstedt was the head coach. Norv Turner was the offensive coordinator. I had trained that offseason, prepared to come back and play. And they felt like they were a quarterback away from achieving what they wanted to do.”

“So, I was gonna do it,” Aikman said of coming out of retirement. “I thought, “Well, I’ll give it a shot.” Rick Spielman was the [senior vice president of football operations] and he ultimately was the one, I believe, that decided not to sign me, which was probably a good thing from their perspective. And it was a great thing from my perspective because they weren’t a quarterback away. They were not very good. It all worked out just fine.”

This was certainly interesting and now well known to say the least.

Troy Aikman Almost Came Out of Retirement in 2003 to Join Miami Dolphins

Troy Aikman’s Career

Aikman is considered one of the greatest Dallas Cowboys of all time. While many may argue much of his success was predicated off the talent of running back, Emmett Smith, Aikman was still instrumental to Dallas’ success in the early 1990’s. During his career, he threw for 32,942 yards and 165 touchdowns. Not to mention, he also made six Pro Bowls and was a three-time Super Bowl champion. While some of his numbers may look pedestrian compared to other quarterbacks nowadays, remember, it was a different era when he played.

Where Does He Rank All-Time?

Most do not consider Troy Aikman top-five all time and that is okay. Many put the likes of Tom Brady, John Elway, Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Drew Brees, and Dan Marino among others in that category. However, he certainly does have an argument for being in the top 10. After all, he did help carry the Cowboys to a dynasty in the 1990’s and has comparable numbers to the likes of Ken Stabler, Jim Kelly, and Terry Bradshaw to name a few quarterbacks. All in all, it would have been interesting to see Troy Aikman in a Dolphins uniform had he came out of retirement in 2003.

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
