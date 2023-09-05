The new-look Colorado Buffaloes under head coach Deion Sanders shocked the world with a 45-42 road victory against No. 17 TCU, last year’s national runner-up. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Coach Prime’s son, threw for a school-record 510 yards in the victory. Sanders drew the attention of Tom Brady, who shared advice on how to learn from this victory.

Tom Brady To Shedeur Sanders: ‘Don’t Be Satisfied’

7x Super Bowl Champ Tom Brady texts Colorado Football QB Shedeur Sanders "Dont be satisfied!" after his Heisman worthy Performance vs TCU!#skobuffs #WeComing pic.twitter.com/NpnGwiPWfo — NoSkoZone (@noskozone) September 5, 2023

Sanders worked with Brady in the offseason, learning “how to improve” each week as a quarterback.

“He texted me after the game, ‘Don’t be satisfied,'” Sanders told the media about Brady’s message. “Working with him, it really helped me understand. Don’t focus on the good things … focus on the bad things. Focus on the things we weren’t able to do at a high level.”

Sanders finished the day 38/47 for 510 yards and four passing touchdowns.

Coach Prime Has Colorado On The Rise

As soon as he was hired by Colorado, Coach Prime set out to change the culture at Colorado. Sanders brought in 87 new players, including sons Sheduer and Shilo, and two-way star Travis Hunter.

Colorado is coming off a season where it won only one game. As a 20-point underdog, Coach Prime and Colorado went into TCU and won, matching their win total from last season.

Now ranked No. 22 in the AP Poll, the Buffaloes welcome Nebraska to Boulder on Saturday for their home opener at noon ET on Fox.

