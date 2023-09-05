Week 1 of college football was nothing short of explosive, with huge upsets and major shakeups in the Heisman race. The headlines were dominated by the Colorado Buffaloes, who roared to life in a shocker against TCU. The underdogs, whose upset put the college football world on notice, now find themselves with two contenders on Heisman Watch after Week 1, with QB Shedeur Sanders and WR/CB Travis Hunter entering the race.

As our heart rates return to normal after the excitement of the first week of college football, let’s take a moment to catch our breath, and check who is on Heisman Watch this week.

Caleb Williams (QB, USC)

Heisman Odds: +450

Week 1 Game: vs. Nevada, W 66-14

Week 1 Stats: 18/24, 319 yds, 5 TDs; 3 rush, 42 yds

Week 2 Game: vs. Stanford (-29, -110)

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams wasted no time showing why he’s the favorite again this year. With 319 passing yards and 5 touchdowns against Nevada, Williams not only led his team to a convincing victory but also set the tone for the season. The spotlight is familiar to him, and if he continues this trajectory, he’ll be tough to overtake.

Jordan Travis (QB, Florida State)

Heisman Odds: +900

Week 1 Game: vs. LSU, W 45-24

Week 1 Stats: 23/31, 342 yds, 4 TDs; 38 rush yds, 1 TD

Week 2 Game: vs. Southern Miss (-30, -110)

Florida State’s win over LSU in a top-10 clash was significant, and Jordan Travis was at the heart of it. Accounting for five touchdowns and commanding his team confidently, Travis solidified his position as a potential Heisman contender. Watching his odds shorten dramatically from +2000 to +900 shows that the oddsmakers were impressed by his poerformance too.

If he continues to play at this level, he’ll be in New York at the end of season ceremony.

Travis Hunter (WR/CB, Colorado)

Heisman Odds: +900

Week 1 Game: vs. TCU, W 45-42

Week 1 Stats: 11 rec, 119 yds; 1 INT

Week 2 Game: vs. Nebraska (-3, -107)

What can we say about Travis Hunter? A two-way player who, before this season, wasn’t even listed in the Heisman trophy winner markets by BetOnline. After Week 1, he’s now one of the favorites. With 11 receptions for 119 yards on offense and a crucial interception on defense, Hunter played a staggering 140+ snaps, shining brightly in the upset against 17th ranked TCU Horned Frogs.

Shedeur Sanders (QB, Colorado)

Heisman Odds: +900

Week 1 Game: vs. TCU, W 45-42

Week 1 Stats: 38/47, 510 yds, 4TDs

Week 2 Game: vs. Nebraska (-3, -107)

Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders had the kind of performance young quarterbacks dream of: 510 yards with 4 touchdowns. In the process, he set a new Buffaloes record for the most passing yards by a QB. These numbers were a statement, especially when leading the Buffaloes as 20-point underdogs to a triumphant win.

Buffaloes new coach and Shedeur’s father, Deion Sanders’ proclamation, “we’re coming,” echoes louder after this game. The nation can no longer ignore Shedeur or doubt the talent in the Buffaloes lineup. He is now firmly in the Heisman race and on Heisman Watch for the foreseeable future.

Trending Down After Week 1

Not all was rosy in Week 1. LSU’s Jayden Daniels witnessed a tumble in his odds from +900 to +3300. Though Daniels’ individual performance wasn’t poor (347 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception), the loss to FSU was a blow.

Cade Klubnik of Clemson would rather forget Week 1. In a surprising 28-7 defeat to Duke, Klubnik’s Clemson had multiple red zone turnovers, finishing with a modest 209 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception. His Heisman odds widened to +5000, which is probably a fair reflection on the disappointing game.

