The 2024 MLB All-Star Game starts on Tuesday from Texas. Here are the 20 National League All-Stars who have been selected to play for the first time. Please note Tyler Glasnow of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Ranger Suarez of the Philadelphia Phillies will not pitch tonight because of back tightness.

CJ Abrams–

The Washington Nationals shortstop from Alpharetta, Georgia is batting .268 with 15 home runs and 48 runs batted in. He leads the National League with six triples.

Alec Bohm–

The Philadelphia Phillies third baseman from Omaha, Nebraska is a National League starter. He is batting .295 with 11 home runs and 70 runs batted in, and leads the Major Leagues with 33 doubles.

Elly De La Cruz–

The Cincinnati Reds shortstop from Sabana Grande de Boya, Dominican Republic is batting .256 with 17 home runs and 43 runs batted in. De La Cruz leads the Major Leagues with 46 stolen bases, and the National League with six triples.

Kyle Finnegan–

The Nationals closer from Detroit, Michigan, has a record of two wins and four losses with 25 saves and an earned run average of 2.45. Finnegan’s 25 saves are second most in the National League, only behind Ryan Hensley of the St. Louis Cardinals, who has 32 saves.

Tyler Glasnow–

The righthander from Newall, California came to the Dodgers in the offseason in a blockbuster deal with the Tampa Bay Rays. He has a record of eight wins, and five losses, with 143 strikeouts and an earned run average of 3.47. Glasgow’s WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.93 leads the National League. His 5.9 hits allowed per nine innings is the lowest in the National League (72 hits in 109 innings), and his 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings is the highest in the National League.

Hunter Greene–

The Cincinnati Reds righthander from Los Angeles, California, was the second overall pick in the 2017 MLB Amateur Draft (selected only behind shortstop Royce Lewis of the Minnesota Twins). In 2024, Greene has a record of six wins, and four losses with 126 strikeouts and an earned run average of 3.34.

Jeff Hoffman–

You could make the argument that Jeff Hoffman of Latham, New York has been the most pleasant surprise on the Phillies. Prior to this season, he had a poor career earned run average of 5.25 over eight seasons. However, this season Hoffman has been spectacular with an earned run average of 1.12, and has emerged as Philadelphia’s closer with only five earned runs allowed in 40 1/3 innings pitched.

Shota Imanaga–

The Chicago Cubs rookie starter from Kitakyushu, Japan has sparkled for the Cubs as their only All-Star. He has a record of eight wins, two losses, 98 strikeouts and an earned run average of 2.97.

Reynaldo Lopez–

The righthander from San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic has put together an excellent season for Atlanta after pitching for three teams last season (Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Angels). He has a record of seven wins and three losses, with 95 strikeouts and a sizzling earned run average of 1.88.

Ryan McMahon–

The Colorado Rockies third baseman from Yorba Linda, California has 14 home runs and 45 runs batted in. McMahon is the only representative on Colorado.

Jackson Merrill–

The San Diego Padres outfielder from Baltimore, Maryland is batting .278 with 12 home runs and 46 runs batted in. He is the first Padres rookie ever selected for the All-Star Game, and the youngest Padres All-Star ever at 21 years and 88 days.

Jurickson Profar–

Padres shortstop Jurickson Profar of Willemstad, Curacao is batting .305 with 14 home runs and 59 runs batted in. His .305 batting average is a career high, and 60 percentage points more than his career average. Like Bohm, Profar is a National League starter.

Heliot Ramos–

The San Francisco Giants outfielder from Humacao, Puerto Rico is batting .298 with 14 home runs and 46 runs batted in. Ramos has had a huge step offensively this season, as he batted only .100 in 2022, and .179 in 2023.

Christopher Sanchez–

The Phillies southpaw from La Romana, Dominican Republic has a record of seven wins and four losses with 87 strikeouts and an earned run average of 2.96. Sanchez has only given up two home runs in 103 1/3 innings pitched all year. On June 28, Sanchez was at his finest when the threw a complete game shutout, and only gave up three hits in a 3-0 Phillies win over the Miami Marlins.

Tanner Scott–

Scott is the only Marlins selection this year. The closer from Warren, Ohio has a record of six wins, and five losses with 14 saves and an earned run average of 1.34. Scott has only given up six earned runs in 40 1/3 innings pitched.

Paul Skenes–

The National League Starting Pitcher in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, Skenes of Fullerton, California is the favourite to win the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year, and maybe even Cy Young. Since joining the Pirates on May 11, Skenes has a perfect record of six wins and zero losses with 89 strikeouts and an earned run average of 1.90. The first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft will become the fifth rookie pitcher to start an All-Star Game ever.

Matt Strahm–

The Phillies setup man from West Fargo, North Dakota has been excellent in a relief role this year. Strahm has a record of four wins and one loss with nine holds, and 47 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched with an earned run average of 1.49.

Ranger Suarez–

The Phillies southpaw starter from Pie de Cuesta, Venezuela, has a record of 10 wins and four losses with 112 strikeouts and an earned run average of 2.76. On April 16, Suarez threw a complete game shutout (eight strikeouts, seven hits allowed and one walk) in a 5-0 Phillies win over the Colorado Rockies.

Robert Suarez–

The Padres closer from Bolivar, Venezuela has a record of four wins and one loss with 22 saves, 35 strikeouts, and an earned run average of 1.67. Robert is not the brother of Ranger Suarez.

Logan Webb–

The Giants starting pitcher from Rocklin, California has a record of seven wins and seven losses with 107 strikeouts and an earned run average of 3.47. He is being selected even though he leads the Major Leagues with 126 hits allowed.