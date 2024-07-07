Twins 3B Jose Miranda ties MLB record with 12 straight hits

Minnesota Twins third baseman Jose Miranda of Manati, Puerto Rico tied a Major League record on Saturday for the most consecutive at bats with a hit. He accomplished the feat in a 9-3 Twins win over the Houston Astros at Target, Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

A look at Miranda’s hits in a dozen straight at bats

Miranda began the streak as a designated hitter on July 3. He had a single to centre field to lead off the bottom of the eighth inning in a 7-2 Twins loss to the Detroit Tigers. Miranda then head five hits in five at bats in a 12-3 Twins win over the Detroit Tigers on July 4. Miranda had three doubles and two singles. Miranda also scored four runs and had four runs batted in. Then on July 5, in a 13-12 Twins loss to the Houston Astros, Miranda had four hits in four at bats. Of his four hits were two singles, one double and one home run. Miranda extended his streak to 12 with two base hit singles on Saturday. The first single brought home second baseman and leadoff hitter Willi Castro of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico in the bottom of the second inning to put the Twins up 5-0. The record-tying hit was a line drive single to center field in the bottom of the fourth with one out. The streak ended in the sixth inning when Miranda flew out to left field.

Who else has the streak?

Three other Major League Baseball players have had a base hit in 12 straight at bats. They are Chicago Cubs catcher Johnny Kling of Kansas City, Missouri (August 24 to 28, 1902), Boston Red Sox third baseman Pinky Higgins of Red Oak, Texas (June 19 to 21, 1938), and Detroit Tigers first baseman Walt Dropo of Moosup, Connecticut (July 14 and 15, 1952).

Jose Miranda in 2024

Miranda is batting .328 with nine home runs and 93 runs batted in. During 72 games, 241 at bats, and 262 plate appearances, Miranda has scored 35 runs, and had 79 hits, 20 doubles, one triple, 14 walks, two stolen bases, three sacrifice flies, 128 total bases, an on base percentage of .370, and a slugging percentage of .531.

In playoff contention

With the win over the Astros, they improved to 50 wins, and 39 losses, 11 games above .500. Minnesota currently holds down the second wildcard spot in the American League.