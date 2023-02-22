MLB News and Rumors

Twins sign second baseman Donovan Solano

Jeremy Freeborn
Donovan Solano

The Minnesota Twins attempted to improve their infield depth on Tuesday by coming to terms with second baseman Donovan Solano of Barranquilla, Colombia on a one-year deal according to ESPN. The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed. The Twins become Solano’s fifth Major League Baseball team. He previously played with the Miami Marlins from 2012 to 2015, the New York Yankees in 2016, the San Francisco Giants from 2019 to 2021, and the Cincinnati Reds in 2022.

2022 MLB Statistics

Solano batted .284 with four home runs and 24 runs batted in with the Reds in 2022. During 80 games, 304 plate appearances and 278 at bats, he scored 22 runs and had 79 hits, 16 doubles, 19 walks, 107 total bases, two sacrifice bunts, an on base percentage of .339, slugging percentage of .385, and was hit by a pitch five times.

Change in Position

Even though Solano has primarily played second base in his career, he saw more action at first base (26 games) and third base (16 games), than second base (seven games) in 2022. For his career, Solano has played 416 games at second base, compared to 49 games at third base, 42 games at shortstop, 26 games at first base and 20 games in the outfield.

2013 National League Defensive Player

Speaking of defense, Solano was honoured in 2013 while with the Marlins for his ability to prevent runs. He had a fielding percentage of .983 and only had eight errors in 464 chances. As a result he won the 2013 National League Wilson Defensive Player Award.

2020 National League Silver Slugger Award

In the shortened 2020 Major League Baseball season, Solano won the 2020 National League Silver Slugger Award at second base. He batted .326 with three home runs and 29 runs batted in. During 54 games, 203 plate appearances, and 190 at bats, Solano scored 22 runs, and had 62 hits, 15 doubles, one triple, 10 walks, 88 total bases, one sacrifice fly, and was hit by a pitch twice. The triple came in a 6-5 Giants win over the Seattle Mariners on September 8, 2020.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
