Twins win first playoff game since 2004

The Minnesota Twins won their first playoff game since October 5, 2004 on Tuesday. They defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

18-Game Postseason Losing Streak

The win over the Blue Jays snapped an 18 game postseason losing streak. Over the last 19 seasons, Minnesota lost three straight games to the New York Yankees in the 2004 American League Divisional Series, three straight games to the Oakland Athletics in the 2006 American League Divisional Series, three straight games in series sweeps to the Yankees in the 2009 and 2010 American League Divisional Series, the 2017 American League Wildcard game to the Yankees, three straight games to the Yankees in the 2019 American League Divisional Series, and two games to the Houston Astros in the 2020 American League Wildcard Series. The bottom line is the Twins must be thrilled they are not facing the Yankees in the postseason. Of the 18 consecutive losses Minnesota has had in the postseason, 13 games have come against the Bronx Bombers.

Royce Lewis was the Twins Star

The Twins star in game one of the best of three series was designated hitter Royce Lewis of Aliso Viejo, California. He contributed to all three of the Twins runs as he hit two home runs. The first home run came in the bottom of the first inning when ironically he scored the only Canadian in the Twins lineup, second baseman Edouard Julien of Quebec City, Quebec. Julien walked to lead off the bottom of the first inning. Lewis then hit a solo homer in the bottom of the third inning. Both home runs by Lewis came off of Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman, who led the American League this season with 237 strikeouts.

Blue Jays struggling offensively

Toronto could only muster a single run on Tuesday. They did have opportunities, but simply could not generate enough offense to be victorious. Toronto has had a dangerous lineup offensively over the last two seasons, but this lineup in 2023 does not scare opposing pitchers whatsoever.