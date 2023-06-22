The Detroit Lions are going back to the future.

The NFL franchise announced Wednesday it will debut a new helmet design next season. For the first time since the 1950s, the Lions will don a helmet that is not predominantly silver. The alternative look will be Honolulu blue with a throwback logo and the Lions are scheduled to wear it for two games.

Will fans accept the change? The Lions are a team on the rise, but will anyone outside of Michigan care?

The Lions’ logos through the years …

Do you believe the Detroit Lions are going to bring back one of their old school logos for their new helmets being released today? #OnePride pic.twitter.com/Zqknqj5FlG — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) June 21, 2023

On their first look, the Lions’ coach and players react …

you guys gotta see it pic.twitter.com/VofPeDEkkk — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 21, 2023

To the rest of the world, the new helmet was unveiled Motor City style …

start your engines pic.twitter.com/aHOUjl9VQ0 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 21, 2023

Like it? Love it? Hate it? …

The new Detroit Lions helmet 😍 pic.twitter.com/hdX3x7k8Wh — Gamble Online Michigan (@GambleonlineMI) June 21, 2023

The new look will debut on Monday Night Football, of course …

The Detroit Lions will be wearing their new alternate helmet vs. the Raiders on MNF and the Vikings during the last week of the season 🤝 #OnePride 🎥 – @Lions pic.twitter.com/7dQTRyjJD0 — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) June 21, 2023

This isn’t the first time the Lions have changed their look …

One year, the helmets were red. Really …

The Detroit Lions wore Red Helmets every regular season game in 1948#Onepride pic.twitter.com/BinghO3BjB — Brian J. Egick Jr. (Pride or Die) (@TheBegickJr) June 20, 2023

In the 1950s, they were all blue …

The Detroit Lions wore all blue Helmets 1950-1955#OnePride pic.twitter.com/rivteEDfLL — Brian J. Egick Jr. (Pride or Die) (@TheBegickJr) June 20, 2023

While some love the Lions’ new, classic look …

I’m not a fan…but that Detroit Lions helmet is smooth AF — Rico Suavé (PHI) NFC CHAMPS 🦅 (@an_AvErAge__Joe) June 21, 2023

Some are roasting the plans …

Lions thinking this was a good design pic.twitter.com/lEse7NDHMu — Sharp🍻 (@SharpSportsLLC) June 21, 2023

And some simply do not care for the fashion statement …

It’s a nice helmet out it does not go with the grey jerseys — Detroit Lions Fan (@SwiftIsMyRB32) June 21, 2023

But at least the marketing department cannot be called cowardly …

What is your rating? …

On a scale of 1 -10 (10 being best), how do you rate the new Detroit Lions helmet? (📷@Lions) pic.twitter.com/IKgIxzFNcb — Sports Interaction (@SIASport) June 21, 2023