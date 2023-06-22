NFL News and Rumors

Twitter Reacts To Detroit Lions’ New, Classic Alternate Helmets They Will Debut In 2023

Jeff Hawkins
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark shrugs.

The Detroit Lions are going back to the future.

The NFL franchise announced Wednesday it will debut a new helmet design next season. For the first time since the 1950s, the Lions will don a helmet that is not predominantly silver. The alternative look will be Honolulu blue with a throwback logo and the Lions are scheduled to wear it for two games.

Will fans accept the change? The Lions are a team on the rise, but will anyone outside of Michigan care?

The Lions’ logos through the years …

On their first look, the Lions’ coach and players react …

To the rest of the world, the new helmet was unveiled Motor City style …

Like it? Love it? Hate it? …

The new look will debut on Monday Night Football, of course …

This isn’t the first time the Lions have changed their look …

One year, the helmets were red. Really …

In the 1950s, they were all blue …

While some love the Lions’ new, classic look …

Some are roasting the plans …

And some simply do not care for the fashion statement …

But at least the marketing department cannot be called cowardly …

What is your rating? …

Lions NFL News and Rumors
