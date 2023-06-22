The Detroit Lions are going back to the future.
The NFL franchise announced Wednesday it will debut a new helmet design next season. For the first time since the 1950s, the Lions will don a helmet that is not predominantly silver. The alternative look will be Honolulu blue with a throwback logo and the Lions are scheduled to wear it for two games.
Will fans accept the change? The Lions are a team on the rise, but will anyone outside of Michigan care?
The Lions’ logos through the years …
Do you believe the Detroit Lions are going to bring back one of their old school logos for their new helmets being released today? #OnePride pic.twitter.com/Zqknqj5FlG
On their first look, the Lions’ coach and players react …
you guys gotta see it pic.twitter.com/VofPeDEkkk
To the rest of the world, the new helmet was unveiled Motor City style …
start your engines pic.twitter.com/aHOUjl9VQ0
Like it? Love it? Hate it? …
The new Detroit Lions helmet 😍 pic.twitter.com/hdX3x7k8Wh
The new look will debut on Monday Night Football, of course …
The Detroit Lions will be wearing their new alternate helmet vs. the Raiders on MNF and the Vikings during the last week of the season 🤝 #OnePride
🎥 – @Lions pic.twitter.com/7dQTRyjJD0
This isn’t the first time the Lions have changed their look …
This should be the Detroit Lions helmet and uniform forever and always…..@UNISWAG @UniWatch @Lions @fashion_nfl @NFL_Journal pic.twitter.com/uJZ9iyB6cL
One year, the helmets were red. Really …
The Detroit Lions wore Red Helmets every regular season game in 1948#Onepride pic.twitter.com/BinghO3BjB
In the 1950s, they were all blue …
The Detroit Lions wore all blue Helmets 1950-1955#OnePride pic.twitter.com/rivteEDfLL
While some love the Lions’ new, classic look …
I’m not a fan…but that Detroit Lions helmet is smooth AF
Some are roasting the plans …
Lions thinking this was a good design pic.twitter.com/lEse7NDHMu
And some simply do not care for the fashion statement …
It’s a nice helmet out it does not go with the grey jerseys
But at least the marketing department cannot be called cowardly …
Detroit Lions new helmet: pic.twitter.com/jVNVSjGEGA
What is your rating? …
On a scale of 1 -10 (10 being best), how do you rate the new Detroit Lions helmet?
(📷@Lions) pic.twitter.com/IKgIxzFNcb
