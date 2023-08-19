After St. Louis Cardinals rookie Masyn Winn beat out a dribbler down the first-base line for his first MLB hit Friday, Pete Alonso displayed his true character.

The New York Mets first baseman appeared to wave off pleas by the Cardinals bench and Twitter fans reacted to him chucking the souvenir ball into the Busch Stadium stands.

At his locker after the Mets’ 7-1 victory, Alonso told the media: “I feel like an idiot.”

He should.

Pumping up his throwing arm …

Pete Alonso prepping to throw Masyn Winn’s first major league hit ball into the stands pic.twitter.com/1oWcLNMYmH — MOB (@MOBservationsIV) August 19, 2023

Setting the scene …

“At shortstop, making his major league debut and his first major league at bat, number 0 Masyn Winn!” But Pete Alonso wasn’t aware, right? pic.twitter.com/MEm05n66u2 — Kamaka (Masyn Winn truther) (@k4maka) August 19, 2023

Friday’s controversial moment …

Pete Alonso is a scumbag #STLCards pic.twitter.com/VwdwHiVeK7 — STL Sports Central (@stlsportscntrl) August 19, 2023

Guilty look …

Pete Alonso: The lights are on, but no one is ever home. The face says it all. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/vmv2Ol0P9W — Scott Singer (@IamScottSinger1) August 19, 2023

Getting the ball back …

Mets broadcast calls the aftermath of Pete Alonso throwing Masyn Winn’s first career hit into the stands

🎙️ Gary Cohen

🎨 Keith Hernandez#stlcards pic.twitter.com/SSuhyPqIlY — VHS (@VanHicklestein) August 19, 2023

Was Alonso sorry for his inexcusable actions? …

Alonso tried to explain what he was thinking …

Pete Alonso says he realized he made a mistake when Cardinals players started yelling at him from the dugout: “That was a huge mistake. Not a fun one to make. I feel awful about it.” pic.twitter.com/S4PprEgbDz — SNY (@SNYtv) August 19, 2023

Alonso: ‘It’s just a bad brain fart” …

“I feel horrible. I feel awful. I know it sounds stupid, but it’s just a bad brain fart.” Pete Alonso says he feels “terrible” for throwing the ball from Masyn Winn’s first hit into the stands: pic.twitter.com/KCAsECWK84 — SNY (@SNYtv) August 19, 2023

Before Friday, Alonso was creating positive, history-making headlines …

Pete Alonso made Mets history last night, becoming the first player in franchise history to have 4 seasons with 35+ homers Here are all of his 35th dingers 🐻‍❄️ pic.twitter.com/3QEyVrnCwS — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 10, 2023

Alonso certainly had things going in August for one of MLB’s all-time most disappointing clubs …

A Polar Power Surge 🐻‍❄️⚡️ Pete Alonso has been red hot in the month of August pic.twitter.com/4LgYTKwpwM — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 18, 2023

After Friday, however, this inquiry is easily answered …

Question of the day ⁉️ • Why do people hate Pete Alonso ? #LGM Comment Below 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/BHF9XXXdN3 — The Shea & Son’s Podcast (@SheaNSons) August 19, 2023

Will Alonso face redemption Saturday? …

Like and retweet this if you think Mikolas is gonna put one right on Pete Alonso’s back tonight. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/EHB2oVSWLQ — Under The Arch Sports (@_UTASports) August 19, 2023