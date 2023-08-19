MLB News and Rumors

Twitter Reacts To New York Mets 'Idiot' Pete Alonso's 'Brain Fart' Move, Throwing St. Louis Cardinals Rookie Masyn Winn's 1st MLB Hit Souvenir Into Stands

Jeff Hawkins
After St. Louis Cardinals rookie Masyn Winn beat out a dribbler down the first-base line for his first MLB hit Friday, Pete Alonso displayed his true character.

The New York Mets first baseman appeared to wave off pleas by the Cardinals bench and Twitter fans reacted to him chucking the souvenir ball into the Busch Stadium stands.

At his locker after the Mets’ 7-1 victory, Alonso told the media: “I feel like an idiot.”

He should.

Pumping up his throwing arm …

Setting the scene …

Friday’s controversial moment …

Guilty look …

Getting the ball back …

Was Alonso sorry for his inexcusable actions? …

Alonso tried to explain what he was thinking …

Alonso: ‘It’s just a bad brain fart” …

Before Friday, Alonso was creating positive, history-making headlines …

Alonso certainly had things going in August for one of MLB’s all-time most disappointing clubs …

After Friday, however, this inquiry is easily answered …

Will Alonso face redemption Saturday? …

date 2023-08-19
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

