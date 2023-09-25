The “stars” came out to play Sunday.

With the NFL attracting some of the biggest pop culture entertainers, the Miami Dolphins tallied historic offensive numbers and the lowly Arizona Cardinals beat last week’s “best team in the league,” the Dallas Cowboys.

When Twitter users responded swiftly when they learned of Taylor Swift’s appearance at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Taylor Swift scored more than anyone in the NFL Sunday, even the Dolphins …

Today on the NFL Twitter: – SuperBowl Halftime Performance Announcement (7,000 likes)

– Taylor Swift in the crowd (63,000 likes) pic.twitter.com/0OqpqAWkNP — Bobby | ERAS ERA 🫶 (@swiftieboston) September 25, 2023

Travis Kelce’s TD sets off a Swiftie celebration …

TOUCHDOWN TRAVIS KELCE! Taylor loves it in the box! ❤️🤣 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/bs3uEhWbOn — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

Did Swift put extra pressure on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes? …

"I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as the Swifties wanted him to." Chiefs Kingdom 🤝 Swifties (via @NFLonFOX) pic.twitter.com/MNL1AZVk55 — NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2023

Kelce wins again …

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023

Mahomes magic …

Fastest QB ever to reach 25,000 passing yards (83 games)@PatrickMahomes 👑 pic.twitter.com/NJ91YHdyh3 — NFL (@NFL) September 24, 2023

Carrie Underwood watches film of her Sunday Night Football intro …

Hall of Fame photag …

Ken Griffey Jr. has now photographed NFL and MLS games since being seen taking photos at the Home Run Derby in July ⚽🏈⚾ Today he was in Arizona for the Cardinals and Cowboys game (via @AZCardinals) pic.twitter.com/uHHvnJ6oXC — MLB Life (@MLBLife) September 25, 2023

Standing alone …

A full list of every player in NFL history to have 3 games with at least 15 catches: Keenan Allen pic.twitter.com/ClKTC4dXUR — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 24, 2023

Testy Sean Payton interview after the Broncos surrendered 70 points to the Dolphins: “What’s the question … what’s the question … next question” …

Things got ugly between #Broncos Sean Payton and the media after his 70-20 point loss to the #Dolphins "What's the question? What's the question?" "I just finished telling you. Next question." (via henrycmckenna) pic.twitter.com/ro3gXJ38HEhttps://t.co/zh8wYVXBCy — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 24, 2023

Revenge with a kind gesture …

The Denver Broncos didn’t respect Mike McDaniel enough to give him an interview for their head coaching vacancy, but he respected them enough to not kick a field goal to set the ALL TIME record for points in an NFL game. He showed them mercy. That’s how you kill ‘em with kindness pic.twitter.com/OElhxHTP3D — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 24, 2023

NFL Red Zone thought highly of the Dolphins’ performance …

NFL Red Zone always shows their Top 5 plays of the day. Never in my life have I seen all 5 plays coming from the same game. The Miami Dolphins made history in more ways than one! #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/EO9u6l0bP1 — Big E (@ian693) September 24, 2023

Ranking Tua …

Tua Tagovailoa ranks this season NFL rank

Wins 3 t-1st

Pass Rating 121.9 1st

TD/att. 7.9% 1st

Yards/att. 10.1 1st

Yards/comp. 14.2 1st he's doing it again, you guys pic.twitter.com/9RscVnwqDu — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 25, 2023

Does Xavien Howard have a point? …

Update: According to #Dolphins star CB Xavien Howard, it was "Totally disrespectful" for #Broncos coach Sean Payton to keep Russell Wilson all the way to the end of the 70-20 game, per @AdamHBeasley "That was totally disrespectful." "That man did a lot for this game. They’ve… pic.twitter.com/1S7ehXG5my — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 24, 2023

What was Cowboys QB Dak Prescott looking at? …

Dak Prescott is the least clutch quarterback in NFL history 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/T4Wfi0upfW — evin (@KayvonOjulari) September 24, 2023

The Cardinals’ Kyzier White jawed with Prescott …

Kyzier White had some words for Dak after the play 👀 pic.twitter.com/G5AENAlTlS — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

Win was worth the seven-year wait …

Beloved VFL QB Josh Dobbs gets his first win as an NFL starter in his 7th season with an upset of the Cowboys #Vols pic.twitter.com/gz0YlYXUnJ — WATE Sports (@WATESports) September 24, 2023

With No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young struggling with the Panthers, the No. 2 pick, C.J. Stroud, is making history …

#Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud is doing some historic stuff Stroud has now thrown the most passes to start a career without an INT with 121. He's also the third all-time in passing yards through his first 3 starts with 906. (only Cam Newton and Justin Herbert had more) TE… https://t.co/DMuA6v9r7s pic.twitter.com/ktKfwqnxi1 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 25, 2023

Getting a 2-pointer the hard way …

Looking out for a hurt teammate …

AWESOME: #Bears WR D.J. Moore GRABS Justin Fields to take him out of the game. pic.twitter.com/uUXc5PnzQL — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) September 24, 2023

The Vikings’ stars are putting up stats, except Ws …

Justin Jefferson — 458 yards (1st in NFL)

Kirk Cousins — 1,065 yards (1st in NFL)

Danielle Hunter — 5 sacks (T-1st in the NFL) Yet the #Vikings are sitting at 0-3 and have a large hole to dig themselves out of. Poor play calling and bonehead mistakes is what got us where we are. pic.twitter.com/JlOhMwi9f9 — Vikings Nation (@vikingsnationmn) September 25, 2023

Disney revisited …

Same vibes 😂 pic.twitter.com/efbDOiW6kl — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 25, 2023

Welcome to 1970s football, at least a cleaner version …

Listen to the hit stick by Cole Holcomb on Davante Adams 😮pic.twitter.com/tUuqiqssyqhttps://t.co/3u2F6uLuq2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 25, 2023

Detroit Lions rookie TE Sam LaPorta on his first career TD: “I thought I was going to drop it” …

How many stars will turn out for this upcoming matchup? It’ll surely be fire …

The NFL giving us Bears vs. Broncos next week pic.twitter.com/dzLUQZhNwj — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 24, 2023