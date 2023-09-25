NFL News and Rumors

Twitter Reacts To NFL Going Crazy Over Taylor Swift, Dolphins’ Scoring Spree, Cowboys’ Lackluster Loss

Jeff Hawkins
NFL: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs

The “stars” came out to play Sunday.

With the NFL attracting some of the biggest pop culture entertainers, the Miami Dolphins tallied historic offensive numbers and the lowly Arizona Cardinals beat last week’s “best team in the league,” the Dallas Cowboys.

When Twitter users responded swiftly when they learned of Taylor Swift’s appearance at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Taylor Swift scored more than anyone in the NFL Sunday, even the Dolphins …

Travis Kelce’s TD sets off a Swiftie celebration …

Did Swift put extra pressure on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes? …

Kelce wins again …

Mahomes magic …

Carrie Underwood watches film of her Sunday Night Football intro …

Hall of Fame photag …

Standing alone …

Testy Sean Payton interview after the Broncos surrendered 70 points to the Dolphins: “What’s the question … what’s the question … next question” …

Revenge with a kind gesture …

NFL Red Zone thought highly of the Dolphins’ performance …

Ranking Tua …

Does Xavien Howard have a point? …

What was Cowboys QB Dak Prescott looking at? …

The Cardinals’ Kyzier White jawed with Prescott …

Win was worth the seven-year wait …

With No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young struggling with the Panthers, the No. 2 pick, C.J. Stroud, is making history …

Getting a 2-pointer the hard way …

Looking out for a hurt teammate …

The Vikings’ stars are putting up stats, except Ws …

Disney revisited …

Welcome to 1970s football, at least a cleaner version …

Detroit Lions rookie TE Sam LaPorta on his first career TD: “I thought I was going to drop it” …

How many stars will turn out for this upcoming matchup? It’ll surely be fire …

NFL News and Rumors Twitter
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
