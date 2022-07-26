Twitter reacts to Stephen Curry’s savage LeBron James jokes at ESPYs

Warriors guard Stephen Curry hosted the ESPYs last Wednesday after he won his fourth NBA championship, and one of his first hysterical jokes was targeted at LeBron James for hosting the award show back in 2007. Twitter users wasted no time to react.

Fifteen years ago, LeBron hosted the ESPYs after the Cavaliers were swept by the Spurs in the 2007 NBA Finals. Curry refreshed everyone’s memory with his savage jokes.

“I’m the second NBA player to host this award show,” said the Finals MVP. “LeBron James hosted this show back in 2007 after losing the NBA Finals. So yeah, you guessed it. This feels better.” ClutchPoints loved the comment. Other notable reactions to Curry’s opening monologue are below.

Twitter reacts to Stephen Curry’s funny LeBron James jokes

Off the court, Curry and LeBron are friends. In episode 4 of HBO’s “The Shop,” the four-time MVP was asked which team remaining in the 2022 NBA Playoffs that he would most like to play for. And LeBron told co-host Maverick Carter that he would enjoy playing with Steph and the Warriors.

"I'm the second NBA player to host this award show. LeBron James hosted this show back in 2007 after losing the NBA Finals. So yes… yes, this feels better." Steph Curry came out with the LeBron jokes early 🤣pic.twitter.com/FZdx4Ze0vP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 21, 2022

Curry also won the NBA’s first ever Western Conference Finals MVP after averaging 23.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game against the Mavericks.

While taking on the Celtics, the 13-year veteran averaged 31.2 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists per game. ABC and Bomani also reacted to Steph’s jokes below.

steph told the writers "i just wanna flex for about five minutes." — bomani (@bomani_jones) July 21, 2022

In addition to the Warriors winning Best Team at the ESPYS, Curry won an award for Best NBA Player of the Year and for Best Record-Breaking Performance. Complex Sports also reacted to Curry’s jokes on Twitter.

Draymond Green in the crowd watching Steph crack LeBron jokes pic.twitter.com/1Chbz8NrbR — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 21, 2022

Fellow teammate Klay Thompson won an ESPY for Best Comeback Athlete as well. Vanessa Bryant thanked Thompson on Instagram for his heartfelt acceptance speech. He praised Kobe and Gigi.

The two-time MVP had a solid performance as ESPYs host

For the most part, NBA fans and players enjoyed seeing Curry as host of the 2022 ESPYS. It was a different side of Baby-Faced Assassin. He told jokes with a microphone in one hand and a glass of scotch in the other. Later in the show, Jay Pharoah joined the Finals MVP on stage.

Pharoah started talking about achieving the greatest accomplishment ever, and Curry thought he meant winning a championship with his team. However, the actor and stand-up comedian was actually referring to hosting the ESPYs.

Then, the two began to sing a comical song together moments later. Curry waited till the end to join in. The musical lyrics “Steph finally made it” were heard in the entertaining performance.

Will Curry improve his basketball stats next season? In the 2021-22 NBA season, through 64 games, Curry averaged 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Last December, while playing the Knicks, he broke Ray Allen’s all-time record for made 3-pointers. For other Twitter reactions, go to the main page.

Will the Warriors repeat in 2023? Place your bets today. BetOnline, Bovada and BetUS are among the best sportsbooks for NBA betting. Check out the available bonuses and compare the top NBA betting sites in 2022.