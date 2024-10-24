Major League Baseball history will be made on Friday. That is because for the first time ever, two players (one on each team) who hit 50 home runs in the regular season will face each other in the World Series according to Mark Mitchener of the BBC. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge of Linden, California led all of Major League Baseball with 58 home runs, while Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani of Oshu, Japan led the National League, and was second in the Major Leagues with 54 home runs.

How many home runs do Judge and Ohtani have in the 2024 playoffs?

Ohtani has three home runs in the 2024 postseason and Judge has two home runs in the 2024 postseason. Ohtani’s three home runs came in three Dodgers wins. They came in game one of the National League Divisional Series (8-5 Dodgers win over the San Diego Padres), game three of the National League Championship Series (8-0 Dodgers win over the New York Mets), and game four of the National League Championship Series (10-2 Dodgers win over the Mets). Both of Judge’s home runs came in the American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians (one win and one loss).

Aaron Judge in 2024

Judge batted .322, and led the Major Leagues in runs batted in (144), walks (133), on base percentage (.458), and slugging percentage (.701). He also led the American League with 392 total bases, and had 122 runs, 180 hits, 36 doubles, one triple, 10 stolen bases, and two sacrifice flies. The triple came in a 9-5 Yankees win over the Minnesota Twins on June 5, and the sacrifice flies came in a 4-3 Yankees win over the Houston Astros on March 31, and in an 8-0 Yankees win over the San Diego Padres on May 24.

In the playoffs, Judge is only batting .161 with five hits in 31 at bats. He has scored six runs, and had one double, six runs batted in, one stolen base, seven walks, 12 total bases, and two sacrifice flies. The double and stolen base came in a 3-1 Yankees win over the Kansas City Royals in game 4 of the ALDS. The two sacrifice flies came in the Yankees first two wins against the Guardians in the ALCS (5-2 in game one and 6-3 in game two).

Shohei Ohtani in 2024

Ohtani batted .310 and led the Major Leagues with 134 runs scored and 411 total bases. He also led the National League with 130 runs batted in, .390 on base percentage, and .646 slugging percentage. Ohtani also had 197 hits, 38 doubles, seven triples, 59 stolen bases, 81 walks, and five sacrifice flies.

In the playoffs, Ohtani is batting .286 with 12 hits in 42 at bats. He has scored 12 runs and had 10 runs batted in, 11 walks, and 21 total bases.