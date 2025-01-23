Two Americans in singles semifinals of 2025 Australian Open

The 2025 Australian Open is down to the semifinals. There are two Americans left. Ben Shelton of Atlanta, Georgia is alive in men’s singles and Madison Keys of Rock Island, Illinois is alive in women’s singles. Shelton, who is the 21st seed, reached the semifinals before at the United States Open in 2023. Keys, the 19th seed, reached the final of the United States Open in 2017.

Ben Shelton

Shelton beat Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego of Italy in the quarterfinals, 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6. Shelton had nine aces compared to three for Sonego. Next up for Shelton is the number one seed Jannik Sinner of Italy. Sinner has won four of five meetings against Shelton. Sinner’s wins came in the first round of Vienna in 2023 (7-6, 7-5), in the fourth round of Indian Wells in 2024 (7-6, 6-1), fourth round of Wimbledon in 2024 (6-2, 6-4, 7-6) and fourth round of Shanghai in 2024 (6-4, 7-6). Shelton’s lone win came in the fourth round of Shanghai in 2023 (2-6, 6-3, 7-6).

Madison Keys

Keys beat Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, the three-time grand slam semifinalist, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Keys had six aces compared to three for Svitolina. Next up for Keys is five-time grand slam champion and number two seed Iga Swiatek of Poland. Swiatek is 4-1 all-time against Keys. Swiatek won 7-5, 6-1 in the second round of Rome in 2021, 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals of Indian Wells in 2022, 6-1, 6-3 in the semifinals of Madrid in 2024, and 6-1, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of Rome in 2024. Keys’s lone win was in the third round of Cincinnati in 2022, 6-3, 6-4.

Who are in the other two semifinals?

The other men’s semifinal has Alexander Zverev of Germany versus Novak Djokovic of Serbia. Djokovic has won eight of 12 meetings head to head. Djokovic beat Zverev 6-7, 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Australian Open. The other women’s semifinal has Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus versus Paula Badosa of Spain. Sabalenka has won five of seven meetings head-to-head. Sabalenka has won five matches in a row after losing the first two.