Two Rookie Quarterbacks Will Make Their NFL Debuts In Week 4

Wendi Oliveros
Rookie quarterbacks are making their NFL debuts for the  Cleveland Browns and the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, better known as DTR, will be starting for the Browns in place of Deshaun Watson who has an injured throwing shoulder.

Though Watson took limited reps in practice this week, there seemed to be a general feeling that he would play particularly because the Browns have a Week 4 AFC North matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

DTR is the fifth-round pick out of UCLA who had a promising preseason, so much so that the Browns traded away their expected QB2 Joshua Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Las Vegas Raiders are starting Aidan O’Connell out of Purdue.

O’Connell was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jimmy Garoppolo, the Raiders QB1, remains in the concussion protocol so it was not a surprise that he would be unable to play.

What is a surprise is that the Raiders are choosing O’Connell to get the start.

Most assumed that veteran Brian Hoyer would play in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
