Two Rookie Quarterbacks Will Make Their NFL Debuts In Week 4

Rookie quarterbacks are making their NFL debuts for the Cleveland Browns and the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, better known as DTR, will be starting for the Browns in place of Deshaun Watson who has an injured throwing shoulder.

Though Watson took limited reps in practice this week, there seemed to be a general feeling that he would play particularly because the Browns have a Week 4 AFC North matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

From @NFLGameDay: #Browns QB Deshaun Watson is surprisingly inactive today. DTR will start. pic.twitter.com/SvaDPhTHsd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2023

DTR is the fifth-round pick out of UCLA who had a promising preseason, so much so that the Browns traded away their expected QB2 Joshua Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Las Vegas Raiders are starting Aidan O’Connell out of Purdue.

O’Connell was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jimmy Garoppolo, the Raiders QB1, remains in the concussion protocol so it was not a surprise that he would be unable to play.

What is a surprise is that the Raiders are choosing O’Connell to get the start.

Most assumed that veteran Brian Hoyer would play in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

A surprise: The #Raiders are expected to start rookie QB Aidan O’Connell against the #Chargers, sources say. With Jimmy Garoppolo out with a concussion, the assumption is that veteran backup Brian Hoyer would start. Instead, it’s the promising rookie. pic.twitter.com/Snh8JNWSYl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2023

